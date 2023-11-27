Geordie Walker played with the post-punk band for more than four decades, and influencing some of the world's biggest bands during his time

Geordie Walker (right), guitarist for rock band Killing Joke, has died aged 64. (Picture: Tom Barnes)

The music world is in mourning after it was confirmed that Killing Joke guitarist Geordie Walker had died aged 64.

The post-punk band, which formed in 1979, posted a statement on Instagram which read: "It is with extreme sadness we confirm that at 6.30am on 26th November 2023 in Prague, Killing Joke's legendary guitarist Kevin “Geordie” Walker passed away after suffering a stroke, he was surrounded by family. We are devastated. Rest In Peace brother."

Walker, who was born in County Durham in 1958, joined the band in 1979, with both he and lead singer Jaz Coleman remaining the longest-serving members until current day. The band started to emerge in the early 80s, becoming a huge name in the post-punk scene.

However, it was in-part due to Walker's attention grabbing guitar-playing that the band achieved greater success. The band's reached mainstream success with the release of 'Night Time', their fifth studio album, in 1985.