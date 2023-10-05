Door times for Enhypen's shows in the U.S. have been confirmed

Enhypen will bring their second world tour to the United States this month.

The K-Pop stars will make their grand return in November with a highly anticipated new album. But prior to that they will play shows in major cities like LA, Dallas, Newark and Chicago.

Enhypen have already played shows in Seoul, Osaka and Tokyo on the Fate world tour. The K-Pop group have previously toured the U.S last year and left fans wanting more.

If you are heading to the shows in October. Here's all you need to know:

What are the door times for Fate tour?

Enhypen will be on the road throughout October and play shows in major cities over the coming weeks. Following the conclusion of tour, the band are set to release a new album.

Enhypen. Picture: ANTHONY WALLACE/AFP via Getty Images

6 October - Los Angeles, CA

The show at Dignity Health Sports Park in Los Angeles, California will start at 7.30pm local time, the venue has confirmed. The doors will open prior to that.

10 October - Glendale, AZ

The doors will open at 6pm at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, AZ, the venue has confirmed. The concert will start at 7.30pm.

13 October - Houston, TX

For the show at Toyota Center in Houston on 13 October, the doors will open at 6.30pm. The venue has also confirmed that the event will start at 7.30pm.

14 October - Dallas, TX

The doors will open at 6pm at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, the venue has confirmed. Fans are advised that the concert will start at 7.30pm.

18, 19 October - Newark, NJ

The concerts at Prudential Center in Newark will start at 7.30pm each night. The door times have not been confirmed but based on previous concerts, the doors will open between 6pm and 6.30pm.

22 October - Chicago, IL

For the final show on the Fate tour, the doors will open at the United Center at 6pm. The concert will start at 7.30pm, according to venue's website.

