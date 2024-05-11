Eurovision 2024: Netherlands’ Joost Klein disqualified due to a “threatening movement”
More details are emerging as to what the “incident” involving Eurovision entrant Joost Klein led to the Netherlands being disqualified from this evening’s event in Malmo, Sweden.
A post by the Netherlands’s Songfestival on X (formerly Twitter) on behalf of Dutch radio and television broadcaster AVROTOS, shared more information regarding the incident that took place after Klein’s celebrated performance of “Europapa” at Thursday’s second semifinal.
“Against clearly made agreements, Joost was filmed when he had just gotten off stage and had to rush to the green room. At that moment, Joost repeatedly indicated that he did not want to be filmed.”
“This wasn’t respected. “This led to a threatening movement from Joost towards the camera. “Joost did not touch the camerawoman. “This incident was reported, followed by an investigation by the EBU and police.”
“Yesterday and today we consulted extensively with the EBU and proposed several solutions. “Nevertheless, the EBU has still decided to disqualify Joost Klein. AVROTROS finds the penalty very heavy and disproportionate.”
“We stand for good manners – let there be no misunderstanding about that – but in our view, an exclusion order is not proportional to this incident.
“We are very disappointed and upset for the millions of fans who were so excited for tonight. What Joost brought to the Netherlands and Europe shouldn’t have ended this way.”
The European Broadcasting Union (EBU) has confirmed that a member of the production crew made a police complaint following an incident that occurred after the semi-final performance on Thursday night.
“While the legal process takes its course, it would not be appropriate for him to continue in the contest,” it said in a statement. “We would like to make it clear that, contrary to some media reports and social media speculation, this incident did not involve any other performer or delegation member.
“We maintain a zero-tolerance policy towards inappropriate behaviour at our event and are committed to providing a safe and secure working environment for all staff at the contest. In light of this, Joost Klein’s behaviour towards a team member is deemed in breach of contest rules.”
