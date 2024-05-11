Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Netherlands’ Songfestival, the country’s official Eurovision selection contest, and AVROTOS report on the “disproportionate” punishment Joost Klein has received.

More details are emerging as to what the “incident” involving Eurovision entrant Joost Klein led to the Netherlands being disqualified from this evening’s event in Malmo, Sweden.

A post by the Netherlands’s Songfestival on X (formerly Twitter) on behalf of Dutch radio and television broadcaster AVROTOS, shared more information regarding the incident that took place after Klein’s celebrated performance of “Europapa” at Thursday’s second semifinal.

“Against clearly made agreements, Joost was filmed when he had just gotten off stage and had to rush to the green room. At that moment, Joost repeatedly indicated that he did not want to be filmed.”

“This wasn’t respected. “This led to a threatening movement from Joost towards the camera. “Joost did not touch the camerawoman. “This incident was reported, followed by an investigation by the EBU and police.”

“Yesterday and today we consulted extensively with the EBU and proposed several solutions. “Nevertheless, the EBU has still decided to disqualify Joost Klein. AVROTROS finds the penalty very heavy and disproportionate.”

“We stand for good manners – let there be no misunderstanding about that – but in our view, an exclusion order is not proportional to this incident.

“We are very disappointed and upset for the millions of fans who were so excited for tonight. What Joost brought to the Netherlands and Europe shouldn’t have ended this way.”

The European Broadcasting Union (EBU) has confirmed that a member of the production crew made a police complaint following an incident that occurred after the semi-final performance on Thursday night.

“While the legal process takes its course, it would not be appropriate for him to continue in the contest,” it said in a statement. “We would like to make it clear that, contrary to some media reports and social media speculation, this incident did not involve any other performer or delegation member.