Since the UK’s last win at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1997, its entries have came last five times - but it wasn’t always this way

Sam Ryder is hoping to win Eurovision 2022 for the UK (Pic: Getty Images)

Eurovision 2022 is kicking off this weekend in the Italian city of Turin.

This year the UK’s act, Sam Ryder, who is a TikTok star and singer-songwriter, has been well-received.

There is hope he will perform better than last year’s nul-point entry, James Newman.

The UK has had a rough ride in Eurovision in the last decade, coming last five times.

But it wasn’t always this way, here is everything you need to know about how many times the UK has won Eurovision.

When is Eurovision 2022?

The final of Eurovision 2022 kicks off on 14 May, with Ukraine’s act Kalush Orchestra tipped for the top spot.

You can catch Eurovision on BBC One from 8pm, with the event once again being narrated by Graham Norton.

How many times has the UK won Eurovision?

The UK has won the Eurovision Song Contest five times.

The first win was in 1967, with Sandie Shaw’s hit Puppet on a String and the last win was 30 years later in 1997.

Here are the UK acts that have won Eurovision:

Sandie Shaw - Puppet on a String, 1967

Shaw was the first ever act to win Eurovision for the UK, bringing the Eurovision Song Contest to London for the first time in 1968.

Lula - Bomb-Bang-a-Bang, 1969

The UK didn’t have to wait much longer for its second win, with Lulu taking the prize in 1969.

Brotherhood of Man - Save Your Kisses For Me, 1976

Brotherhood of Man finished 17 points ahead of France to win the top spot in 1976.

Bucks Fizz - Making Your Mind Up, 1981

Bucks Fizz are one of the most memorable winners of Eurovision (Pic: Getty Images)

Perhaps one of the most memorable wins, Making Your Mind Up saw Bucks Fizz’s skirt rip routine that helped them bring home the prize.

Their act was quintessential 80s, complete with big hair.

Katrina and the Waves - Love Shine a Light, 1997

The last time the UK won the Eurovision Song Contest was in 1997 with Katrina and the Waves.

Who have been the UK’s biggest flops?

The UK used to be a top contender for Eurovision, but now it is no stranger to nul-points, having scored zero twice.

The first time it failed to score a point was in 2003, and it has struggled to score highly in the competition ever since.

These are the lowest scoring Eurovision UK acts:

Jemini - Cry Baby, 2003

Jemini was the UK’s first ever nul-point act. The pair blamed being out-of-tune on a technical issue, but the incident has gone down in Eurovision history as one of the UK’s worst performances.

Andy Abraham - Even If, 2008

The X Factor runner-up scored a lowly 14 points, coming in joint last in the competition with his song, Even If.

Josh Dubovie - That Sounds Good to Me, 2010

The 19-year-old singer finished last in the competition with a low score of just 10 points.

Michael Rice - Bigger Than Us, 2019

The UK ranked last in Tel Aviv with Rice’s song Bigger Than Us. Thankfully they did receive 11 points so avoided scoring zero.

James Newman - Embers, 2021

In 2021, the UK achieved its second score of null-points.