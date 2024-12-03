Falling in Reverse has postponed their remaining 2024 UK tour dates after its frontman was refused entry to the country.

The band, currently touring Europe, was scheduled to perform in the UK from December 4 to 16. However, lead singer Ronnie Radke's visa application was denied, leading to the tour's cancellation.

In a statement shared on their Instagram story, the band explained: "We regret to announce that the home office has denied Ronnie's visa application for the remaining 2024 UK shows. The UK is currently refusing entry to visa applicants who served more than 12 months of prison time, as Ronnie did in 2008."

The band expressed their disappointment and promised to return next year. They said: "Therefore, we will not be able to come to the U.K. this month to perform the shows we were greatly looking forward to. We will be postponing the shows to next year while we continue to work through this issue legally to obtain the necessary visa."

Fans are encouraged to hold onto their tickets, which will remain valid for the rescheduled dates. Those unable to attend the new shows will be eligible for refunds.

This announcement follows a series of recent cancellations by the band in Europe. Several shows were called off due to what the band described as "production-related logistical issues."

The situation escalated when Radke responded to a fan's question online about the cancellation of their Vienna, Austria show, using expletives and expressing frustration over the complexities of organising tours.

Adding to the drama, Falling in Reverse was recently removed from Austria’s Nova Rock Festival 2025 lineup, which features major acts like Korn, Linkin Park, Slipknot, and Electric Callboy. While it remains unclear if the band withdrew voluntarily or was removed, Radke appeared to mock the situation by sharing a photo of Vienna sausages with the band’s name and tagging the festival on Instagram.

What was Ronnie Radke’s in prison for?

Radke was in jail following legal troubles linked to a 2006 altercation in Las Vegas. The incident involved a fight that led to the fatal shooting of 18-year-old Michael Cook. Although Radke did not commit the shooting, he was charged with possessing brass knuckles during the altercation.

These charges, along with previous drugs-related offences, led to a probation sentence. In 2008, Radke violated his probation by failing to report to his probation officer. This violation resulted in his arrest and a two-year prison sentence.