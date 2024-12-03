I visited a pub in the historic city of Oxford that is nestled away down a secret alleyway.

The authentic and traditional English pub is almost in a secret location, with only locals really knowing about it (unless you do some research on pubs in Oxford before you visit). My partner and I were baffled at one point as Google Maps confirmed that we were at the location of the pub - but we couldn’t see it.

We started looking around and thinking where on earth is this pub. We took a turning in one of the alleyways and then I saw my partner’s face light up as he spotted the pub and its sign. There is also another entrance to the boozer right next to the Bridge of Sighs. We had actually visited the Bridge the day prior and hadn’t noticed the sign that was pointing to the Turf Tavern.

You go past the Bridge of Sighs turn immediately left into St. Helen's Passage, an alley so narrow you may not be able to spread both your arms. It used to be called Hell Passage. Then about 150 yards along the tiny Turf Tavern comes into view.

The pub was bustling with local families and tourists. It is not only well-known and liked for being in a secret location, but it is also popular for being British TV icon Inspector Morse's favourite boozer.

The Turf Tavern was featured in the ITV Series Inspector Morse that aired between 1987 and 2000. Reportedly the cast and crew of the Harry Potter films hung out at the pub while shooting in Oxford. It is also alleged to be the place where, during his Oxford University days, former Australian PM Bob Hawke downed a yard of ale in 11 seconds - making the Guinness Book of Records.

The pub is managed by Greene King but it still maintains the character of a freehouse, offering a wide range of real ales and beers. Guest ales are kept on tap, with the selection changing daily. Wine is available by the glass and bottle and champagne by the bottle. The pub also serves mulled wine - a winter speciality.

Main courses range from traditional English pub dishes like Cumberland sausages and mash, beef and ale pie, and fish and chips, to burgers and salads. Sides include great triple cooked chips. Desserts are traditional including sticky toffee pudding, Eton Mess cheesecake, triple chocolate brownie.

It is a delightful, historic little pub tucked away in a secret alleyway - and if you are ever in Oxford make sure to take the time to try and find it.