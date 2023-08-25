TikTok star Amie Wiley says these top tips will help keep you warm, dry and happy at music festivals

Festival season is in full swing, and many of us are packing up our backpacks and tents, praying for good weather and heading off for a day or maybe even a whole weekend of live music.

There are many music festivals still to look forward to during summer 2023 including Reading and Leeds festival, Creamfields North and Victorious Festival, which all take place this weekend (25 to 28 August). Regular festival-goers will know that they need to be prepared for any eventuality, including bad weather. We have come to expect bank holiday weather to be a let down in the UK, and sadly the Met Office have said that the forecast for the upcoming August bank holiday is likely to follow that pattern.

But, if you are preparing to travel to a festival this weekend then don’t worry as one Tiktoker has revealed her best hacks for enjoying a festival and being ready for whatever happens. Amie Wiley, who posts on her channel @amie_wiley, shared her tips with her 12,000 followers - although she admitted that some of them are a bit “crazy”. Keep reading to find out what these hacks are.

Wiley, who describes her channel as “mindset and movement” and is in her twenties posted a video of her looking directly at the camera to explain the things she always does before heading to a festival venue. She said: "These things absolutely saved my festival experience last year.”

Tips for being prepared at a festival

Here are the seven top tips that TikToker Amie Wiley has shared.

1) Waterproof spray for your tent

Wiley said: I went into my local camping shop in town last year and they gave me waterproof spray for my tent." She went on to explain how well the product worked for her, and that she was surprised about its effectiveness. She said: "Now I was sceptical. I was like, 'is this going to work?' It worked. I didn't get a drop of rain on me all weekend. It's just a spray. You spray it all over your tent and you don't get wet. 10 out of 10 recommend. It was the best thing I brought to the festival last year because we were rained out of it last year there. I didn't get wet once."

Influencer Amie Wiley has shared her top festival hacks on her TikTok page. Photo by TikTok/Amie Wiley.

2) Put freezer bags on your feet

Wiley’s next trick centres around fashion and comfort. She said: “You want to be two things, warm and dry. If you're neither of these things you're really going to struggle to have a good time. So my second tip is freezer bags. This may sound a bit crazy, but hear me out.”

She then said that people should put their socks on, and then put their feet in freezer bags before they put their shoes on. She added: “Use a bobbin or a hair tie to keep it in place. Put your shoe on and your feet are not going to get wet. They're going to be dry, warm and you're going to be happy out."

3) Take a drink cup or a shaker

Wiley said she took a shaker with her at a previous festival so that she could quickly and easily combine alcohol she wanted to drink with a mixer.

4) Take sliders

Wiley said sliders were a must for anyone planning on having a shower while they were at a festival. She said: “If you’re going to have a shower, the shower floor is actually just manky so I would recommend bringing sliders so obviously you can wear them in the shower.”

5) Take baby wipes and dry shampoo

These two toiletry products are a must-have for festival goers, according to Wiley. The baby wipes will provide a quick and easy solution for make-up removal, while the dry shampoo will keep hair looking fresh with minimal effort.

6) Make sure you’re power bank is charged

It’s important to make sure that your phone has charge at all times, but direct power sources aren’t available at festivals. For that reason, Wiley suggests taking as many portable power banks as possible and ensuring that they are all fully charged before you set off.

7) Take bin bags

Wiley told her followers that the bin bags will have multiple uses. “You can lay the bin bags down on the base of your tent just to make sure there's that extra bit of waterproofness," she said. “You can obviously put all your rubbish in them too.”

What are some other festival survival tips?

Wiley’s followers were quick to comment on her video to thank her for her tips, but also to add some of their own.