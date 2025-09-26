Musician Danny Thompson died at his home in Rickmansworth, Hertfordshire.

The management team of musician and legendary bassist Danny Thompson has confirmed his death at 86. The statement read: "A musician who was both beloved and admired by everybody he worked with... his body of work is unparalleled in its quality and also in the incredibly varied number of musicians he worked with.

"Danny was a force of nature. A player who served the song and who enriched the lives of every single person he met. He will be sorely missed." Thompson had a successful career that lasted decades, working alongside music legends such as Kate Bush, John Martyn and Roy Orbison. He also famously played the bass guitar for Cliff Richard’s Eurovision song, Congratulations, which finished runner-up at the 1968 contest.

A statement on Danny’s Instagram page reads: “Legendary acoustic bass player Danny Thompson died peacefully yesterday at his home in Rickmansworth, UK.

Legendary bassist and founding member of Brit band Pentangle Danny Thompson has died at home. Photo: therealdannythompson/Instagram | therealdannythompson/Instagram

“He is survived by his wife Sylvia and his son Dan Junior.”

In response to the Instagram post, Bob Harris OBE wrote: “What a lovely man he was. What an incredible legacy he has left us. He was real and unique,” whilst Steve Pilgrim said: “So sorry to hear this news. Absolute privilege to have known and played with him. A massive character with a heart and humour to match. So sorry for the loss. All the love to Silv and family ❤️.”

Kathryn Tickell said: “So SO sorry to hear this. Danny you were the absolute best. I’m so lucky to have worked with you (way back when I didn’t even realise how lucky I was) I’ll never ever forget you ❤️❤️ KTx,” whilst another fan said: “Legend. My favorite Pentangle record is the same as Jacqui McShee ~ Solomon's Seal. The other albums featuring my favorite performances by @therealdannythompson are Nick Drake's Five Leaves Left, John Martyn's Solid Air, Talk Talk's Spirit of Eden.”