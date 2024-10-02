Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Holly Johnson, the iconic voice of the 80s band Frankie Goes To Hollywood, has announced additional date on the 40th anniversary Welcome To The Pleasuredome tour.

Holly will head out on the road next year to celebrate four decades of one of the 1980s most iconic albums. ‘Welcome To The Pleasuredome’ spawn hit singles for Frankie Goes To Hollywood such as ‘Relax’, ‘Two Tribes’ and ‘The Power Of Love’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Already hitting cities such as Newcastle, Glasgow, London and his hometown of Liverpool, addition shows have now been released. Holly will also take the tour to Southend, Portsmouth and Sheffield.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The full list of 2025 UK tour dates are:

Wednesday 28 May - Portsmouth Guildhall (newly added)

Saturday 31 May - Southend Cliffs Pavilion (newly added)

Tuesday 3 June - Sheffield City Hall (newly added)

Friday 6 June - Birmingham Symphony Hall

Monday 9 June - London Royal Albert Hall

Thursday 12 June - Bath The Forum

Sunday 15 June - Newcastle O2 City Hall

Wednesday 18 June - Glasgow Royal Concert Hall

Saturday 21 June - Liverpool M&S Bank Arena

Pre-sale for the newly added dates will begin on Thursday, October 3 at 9am. To access the pre-sale, you will need to sign up via GigsAndTours.com.

Tickets for the new shows go on general sale at 9am on Friday, October 4. Tickets are the previously announced shows are already on sale, available here.