Frankie Goes To Hollywood's Holly Johnson adds new dates to 'Welcome To The Pleasuredome' 40th anniversary UK tour

Heather Carrick
By Heather Carrick

Digital Journalist

2 minutes ago
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Holly Johnson, the iconic voice of the 80s band Frankie Goes To Hollywood, has announced additional date on the 40th anniversary Welcome To The Pleasuredome tour.

Holly will head out on the road next year to celebrate four decades of one of the 1980s most iconic albums. ‘Welcome To The Pleasuredome’ spawn hit singles for Frankie Goes To Hollywood such as ‘Relax’, ‘Two Tribes’ and ‘The Power Of Love’.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Already hitting cities such as Newcastle, Glasgow, London and his hometown of Liverpool, addition shows have now been released. Holly will also take the tour to Southend, Portsmouth and Sheffield.

The full list of 2025 UK tour dates are:

  • Wednesday 28 May - Portsmouth Guildhall (newly added)
  • Saturday 31 May - Southend Cliffs Pavilion (newly added)
  • Tuesday 3 June - Sheffield City Hall (newly added)
  • Friday 6 June - Birmingham Symphony Hall
  • Monday 9 June - London Royal Albert Hall
  • Thursday 12 June - Bath The Forum
  • Sunday 15 June - Newcastle O2 City Hall
  • Wednesday 18 June - Glasgow Royal Concert Hall
  • Saturday 21 June - Liverpool M&S Bank Arena

Pre-sale for the newly added dates will begin on Thursday, October 3 at 9am. To access the pre-sale, you will need to sign up via GigsAndTours.com.

Tickets for the new shows go on general sale at 9am on Friday, October 4. Tickets are the previously announced shows are already on sale, available here.

Related topics:TicketsAlbumsLive Music

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.