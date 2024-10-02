Frankie Goes To Hollywood's Holly Johnson adds new dates to 'Welcome To The Pleasuredome' 40th anniversary UK tour
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Holly will head out on the road next year to celebrate four decades of one of the 1980s most iconic albums. ‘Welcome To The Pleasuredome’ spawn hit singles for Frankie Goes To Hollywood such as ‘Relax’, ‘Two Tribes’ and ‘The Power Of Love’.
Already hitting cities such as Newcastle, Glasgow, London and his hometown of Liverpool, addition shows have now been released. Holly will also take the tour to Southend, Portsmouth and Sheffield.
The full list of 2025 UK tour dates are:
- Wednesday 28 May - Portsmouth Guildhall (newly added)
- Saturday 31 May - Southend Cliffs Pavilion (newly added)
- Tuesday 3 June - Sheffield City Hall (newly added)
- Friday 6 June - Birmingham Symphony Hall
- Monday 9 June - London Royal Albert Hall
- Thursday 12 June - Bath The Forum
- Sunday 15 June - Newcastle O2 City Hall
- Wednesday 18 June - Glasgow Royal Concert Hall
- Saturday 21 June - Liverpool M&S Bank Arena
Pre-sale for the newly added dates will begin on Thursday, October 3 at 9am. To access the pre-sale, you will need to sign up via GigsAndTours.com.
Tickets for the new shows go on general sale at 9am on Friday, October 4. Tickets are the previously announced shows are already on sale, available here.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.