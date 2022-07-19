The Limp Bizkit frontman took to Instagram to give a statement about having to cancel the tour due to ‘personal health concerns’

Limp Bizkit have cancelled their UK and European (EU) tour after frontman Fred Durst received some “unexpected” news from his doctor.

The singer took to social media to let fans know he had been advised “not to tour at this time” and was having to postpone this leg of their It Still Sucks tour.

The band were set to play four gigs in the UK this September, with two at London’s Brixton Academy and one in Birmingham and Manchester.

Here’s everything you need to know about what Durst has said and what this means for ticket holders.

Why has Limp Bizkit cancelled their UK tour?

Limp Bizit was due to begin the UK and European leg of their It Still Sucks tour this September.

Rock band Limp Bizit was due to begin the UK and EU leg of their ‘It Still Sucks’ tour this September (Pic: Getty Images for KROQ)

The band made the announcement they were cancelling on 17 July after their frontman Fred Durst received some “unexpected news,” about his health.

The tour has already completed its North American leg, kicking off in April.

The band had planned to go on the road in 2021, but postponed due to concerns about the Covid-19 pandemic.

The last time Limp Bizkit played the UK and Europe was in 2015 for their Money Sucks tour which celebrated their 20th anniversary.

What has Fred Durst said?

Limp Bizkit cancelled their UK and EU tour due to concerns a doctor has raised about the health of frontman Durst.

Fred Durst of Limp Bizkit performs at Madison Square Garden in New York City (Pic: Getty Images)

The singer was advised to take an “immediate break” from touring after receiving “unexpected” test results.

The Limp Bizkit frontman took to Instagram to give a statement about having to cancel the tour.

Durst said: “For personal health concerns and based on medical advice given by my personal physician to take an immediate break from touring, Limp Bizkit will sadly have to postpone their 2022 UK and European tour.

“We truly apologise for any inconvenience this may cause to our loyal fans, promoters and support staff. Stand by for further news. Sincerely, Fred & Limp Bizkit.”

The social media post also signposted fans to the band’s website, where they could watch a video of Durst explaining why the tour was postponed.

Whilst the band did not disclose information about the exact health concerns the frontman was dealing with, Durst explained that he had visited a doctor before embarking on the UK and EU tour to “make sure I’m in good physical condition.”

The doctor raised concerns about Durst’s health after he underwent a series of undisclosed tests and advised him to not go on the upcoming tour whilst further investigations are carried out.

Durst went on to say: “And that being said, this was very unexpected news and I’m so sorry and I look forward to making it up to you as soon as possible.”

The singer then went on to thank fans for their support saying: “I can only thank you so much for your support. And I truly am grateful for everyone who was going to take their time out of their busy lives and come see Limp Bizkit perform this summer.”

Will they reschedule?

The band has not made any comments about when the cancelled tour dates will be rescheduled.

As Durst is going for further tests, it will all depend on what those results are.

The frontman explained in the video that the band was, “already working on something to make it up to everyone in the UK and all over Europe.”

Can I get a refund?

There has been no information yet for fans wanting to get a refund for the cancelled tour.

Tickets are expected to roll over onto the rescheduled date.