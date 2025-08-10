Freddie Mercury’s ‘secret love child’ says she “needed to have my dad just for me and my family”.

A woman who claims to be the secret daughter of Queen star Freddie Mercury has spoken of how she “didn’t want to share my dad with the whole world”. The anonymous 49-year-old, known publicly only as B, is set to publish a book about her relationship with the singer-songwriter, who passed away in 1991.

The book - entitled Love, Freddie - documents the woman’s struggles as she navigated the huge public grief after the death of her father, from an Aids-related illness, including facing “attacks against him” and “misrepresentations” of his life.

The Daily Mail has published an extract of the book, set to hit shelves in September, which said: “I cried and mourned my Dad, while fans all around the world mourned Freddie.

For 30 years I had to build my life and family without him and accept that he wouldn’t be there to share the happy moments with us.

“For 30 years, while the rest of the world was reinterpreting Mercury’s life, his music and all that he had been, I needed to have my dad just for me and my family. How could I have spoken before?”

The woman, known only as B, issued a statement after learning that Mercury’s close friend, and former fiancé, 73-year-old Mary Austin, is alleged to have said she did not know B existed and is understood to have cast doubt on B’s account in an interview with a Sunday newspaper.

B said: “I am devastated by Mary Austin’s alleged response. For 34 years, the truth of Freddie’s life has been distorted, twisted and rewritten, but she said nothing – with the exception of her comment about the movie Bohemian Rhapsody, which she called ‘artistic licence’.”

In the book, B reveals how she was allegedly conceived during a brief affair Freddie had in 1976 with the wife of a close friend, writing: “Freddie Mercury was and is my father. We had a very close and loving relationship from the moment I was born and throughout the final 15 years of his life… he cherished me like a treasured possession.”