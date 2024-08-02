Iconic 90s rockers Garbage cancel all remaining 2024 shows after lead singer Shirley Manson is injured during tour | Michael Boyd/PA Wire

Rock band, Garbage, have just cancelled all of their shows for the rest of 2024 saying, “You know we would push through if we could”.

“It is with great and sincere regret that we announce the cancellation of all of our remaining dates for the rest of the year, due to an injury that Shirley sustained on our recent tour in Europe that will require surgery and rehabilitation to correct," they said. “This is not a decision we have taken lightly and we apologise wholeheartedly to our amazing fans and supportive promoters. We look forward to playing for you all again in 2025. Sending so much love as always, stay kind.”

The World is Not Enough songsters were due to play Festival Hera in Mexico City on August 24, HFCtival in Washington DC on September 21, and Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder's Ohana Festival in Dana Point, California, on September 27. On social media, Ohana wished 57-year-old Manson “a speedy recovery” and announced the band will be replaced by new wave legends, Devo.

Garbage were formed in 1994, when Scottish singer Manson met American band mates including Vig - the man behind the desk for Nirvana's seminal Nevermind album - Duke Erikson and Steve Marker. They have since scored six UK top 10 singles and six UK top 10 albums.