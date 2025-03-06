The headliners for Glastonbury Festival 2025 have been announced.

Pop sensation Olivia Rodrigo and British indie-rock band The 1975 will join Neil Young at the top of the bill for this year’s event at Worthy Farm. They will be joined by ‘Brat’ sensation Charli XCX, who will be headlining the festival’s second stage.

The 1975 will perform in the headline slot on the Friday evening, while ‘Good 4 U’ singer Rodrigo will take the festival’s closing Sunday night slot. Other notable names on the line-up include Biffy Clyro, Loyle Carner, Raye, The Prodigy and The Libertines.

90s icon Alanis Morissette is among the Glastonbury debutants for 2025. Other acts making their very first appearance at the world-famous festival include singer-songwriter Gracie Abrams, ‘Messy’ hitmaker Lola Young, ‘Stick Season’ singer-songwriter Noah Kahan and rapper Doechii.

Rod Stewart was previously announced as the 2025 ‘legend’, taking up the famous ‘legend’s slot’ the Pyramid Stage on Sunday afternoon. More acts are set to be announced before the event kicks off on June 25.

Tickets for the famous festival have already sold out, However, a limited resale is set to take place in April for those who were unlucky enough to miss out on tickets during general sale.

Glastonbury Festival 2025 will take place from June 25 until June 29.