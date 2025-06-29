It’s the final day of Glastonbury 2025 and some big names are still set to hit the famous Pyramid Stage.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thousands of acts have hit the stages at the world-famous Worthy Farm festival, which officially opened its doors on Wednesday, June 25. Now in its final day, festivalgoers will still have a chance to catch some of the biggest stars in the world before Glastonbury draws to a close for 2025.

But who is performing on the Pyramid Stage today (June 29)? Here’s everything you need to know

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Who is playing the Pyramid Stage today at Glastonbury?

Glastonbury festivities on the Pyramid Stage will get underway on Sunday morning with a set from The Selecter. The ska legends kick off the action at 11.15am.

They will be followed by British singer-songwriter Celeste and then indie-rock legends The Libertines.

Olivia Rodrigo will headline the final day of Glastonbury 2025. | Getty Images

Sir Rod Stewart will take to the stage at 3.45pm for the famous legend slot. His performance will be a little longer than the normal legend slot, after the 80-year-old revealed he was able to negotiate with festival organisers to increase his stage time from 75 minutes to 90 minutes.

After this, Nile Rodgers & Chic will bring some disco to the Pyramid Stage before folk-pop singer-songwriter Noah Kahan kicks off his debut Glastonbury performance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pop princess Olivia Rodrigo will close the weekend with a set sure to be filled with chart-topping hits such as Good 4 U, Drivers Licence and Deja Vu. The full schedule for Sunday’s Pyramid Stage line-up is:

11.15am-12pm: The Selecter

12.30pm-1.30pm: Celeste

2pm-3pm: The Libertines

3.45pm-5.15pm: Rod Stewart

6pm-7pm: Nile Rodgers & Chic

7.45pm-8.45pm: Noah Kahan

9.45pm-11.15pm: Olivia Rodrigo

You will be able to tune into live coverage of the final day of Glastonbury 2025 from 12pm on the BBC iPlayer. BBC One will also be carrying live coverage of Rod Stewart and Olivia Rodrigo’s performances, with coverage including songs, exclusive performances and interview available on BBC Two coverage throughout the day.

When are The Prodigy playing Glastonbury 2025?

British electronic legends The Prodigy will be headlining the Other Stage on Sunday evening of Glastonbury. The band will hit the stage at 9.45pm.

Fans can watch their performance live on the BBC iPlayer’s Other Stage livestream. The performance will also be broadcast live on BBC Four from 9.45pm tonight.