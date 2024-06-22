Glastonbury weather: Met Office predicts this year’s festival set to be a scorcher - how to stay safe in the heat
Famous for its mud, this year’s Glastonbury Festival is set to be a little dryer this year with the Met Office predicting plenty of sunshine. Temperatures at Worthy Farm are tipped to reach as high as 25C next week as 200,000 revellers descend on Pilton.
While ticket holders are probably excited by the news, clear skies at the largest greenfield festival in the world, it does come with its own hazards, including dehydration, sunburn and heatstroke. Brits like nothing more than basking in the sunshine with a cold beer at a festival, but doctors have urged festival-goers to drink plenty of water over the five-day event.
“Being outdoors in the heat can be physically demanding, especially if you’re on your feet, dancing,” says Nick Higginson, CEO of Phoenix Health & Safety. “If you combine this with drinking alcohol, it can easily lead to exhaustion.”
To prevent this from disrupting your Bombay Bicycle Club boogie, Higginson recommends packing a large reusable bottle which you can refill between sets. This tip will also help prevent dehydration snowballing into heat exhaustion – or the much more serious heatstroke.
Dizziness, headaches, feeling sick and excessive sweating, are all signs of heat exhaustion, according to the NHS. However, if these symptoms do not subside after 30 minutes, it could be heatstroke.
“If you are experiencing heat exhaustion for an extended period of time, it can lead to heatstroke, which can be extremely dangerous,” says Dr Ross Perry, GP and medical director of Cosmedics skin clinics. “If you think you might have heat exhaustion or heatstroke, you need to speak to a GP immediately.”
Sunburn is also a real threat to music-lovers enjoyment and while many will be keen to get a glowing tan, health professionals have reminded festival-goers to protect their skin from UV rays. The NHS recommends using sun cream with at least SPF 30, and 4 or 5 star ultraviolet A (UVA) protection.
“If you do get sunburnt, head for shade, cool the skin with tepid water, take pain killers and apply calamine lotion or after-sun cream,” advises Cheryl Lythgoe, nurse and matron at Benenden Health.
Anyone needing medical help while at the festival should head to one of the medical tents available across the site.
