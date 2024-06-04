Watch more of our videos on Shots!

80s legends Go West are set to “go orchestral,” with the announcement of three UK shows in 2025 - where are they playing and when are tickets on sale?

2025 is set to be a year of musical anniversaries, and fans of 80s synth-pop acts will be pleased to know that one of the legends of the genre will be celebrating the 40th anniversary of their self-titled album - Go West.

But far from a run-of-the-mill tour with all the old favourites, including “We Close Our Eyes,” being presented in their original forms, both Peter Cox and Richard Drummie are set to perform their debut album, released in April 1985, with the backing of a full orchestra - the Southbank Sinfonia.

The album “Go West” sold 2 million copies worldwide and remained on the UK chart for 83 weeks, establishing them as one of the finest song-writing partnerships to emerge in the 80s. In 1986 they won the BRIT Award for Best British Newcomer – the one BRIT which was decided by the listening public.

After the success of their first album, the band released several chart-topping singles worldwide. One of their notable songs is “King Of Wishful Thinking”, which was featured in the popular film “Pretty Woman”, with the soundtrack having sold over 10 million copies.

80s legends Go West are set for three UK tour dates in 2025 to celebrate the 40th anniversary of their self-titled album - and are going orchestral with the tour (Credit: Getty)

“King Of Wishful Thinking” received ASCAP Awards in 1991 and 1992 for being one of the most-played songs on American radio. Their second single, “Faithful”, from the album “Indian Summer,” also received BMI Awards in 1992 and 1993.

Where are Go West performing on their 2025 UK Tour?

Go West’s orchestral exploits are set to take place on three dates only in 2025. Support for these shows comes from Johnny Hates Jazz.

When and where can I get tickets to see Go West perform on their 2025 UK Tour?