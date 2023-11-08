Gregory Porter is returning to Royal Albert Hall for a show

Gregory Porter has a Christmas treat for fans as he is set to return to Royal Albert Hall for one night only this December.

The soulful singer sold out three shows at the iconic London venue in June. But he will return for a fourth show next month and tickets are selling fast.

The Grammy Award winning performer is known for his easy-on-the-ears and his distinctive hat. He has taken the world by storm by bringing contemporary jazz to the masses in the last decade.

Porter has been a regular feature on the stages of major festivals around the globe - including Glastonbury's Pyramid Stage. He has also featured on Jools Holland's Hootenanny helping to welcome in the New Year.

Gregory has one final show planned in 2023. Here's all you need to know:

When is Gregory Porter's London show?

He will return to Royal Albert Hall for his fourth concert at the venue on Wednesday, 13 December. It follows three sold out shows in the summer.

Can you get tickets?

Tickets for the pre-Christmas concert at Royal Albert Hall in London are on sale. But for those who have yet to get their hands on seats for the show, you might be out of luck.