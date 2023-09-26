Telling news your way
Guns N' Roses San Antonio door times: what time do the doors open at the Alamodome in Texas?

Guns N' Roses will play Alamodome in San Antonio

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
4 minutes ago
Guns N' Roses huge US tour will be rolling into San Antonio tonight.

The legendary rockers are playing the Alamodome on Tuesday, 26 September. It will be followed by another show in Texas on Thursday (28 September).

Axl, Slash and co have been on the road for months so far in 2023 - including a headline performance on the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury Festival in the UK. The band have shows scheduled through to the end of October.

But if you are heading to the show on Tuesday night, you might be wondering what time to arrive. Here's all you need to know:

What time do the doors open in San Antonio?

Guns N' Roses will be coming to San Antonio in Texas on Tuesday, 26 September. The band will play the Alamodome in the city - and tickets are still available.

The doors will open at the venue at 4.30pm on Tuesday evening, it has been confirmed. Fans are advised that the concert itself will begin at 6pm.

Alice in Chains will be the main support act for the concert and will perform before Guns N' Roses take to the stage.

