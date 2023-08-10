Bloodstock Open Air has confirmed its stage splits and set times for 2023.
The festival begins on Thursday (10 August) and runs until Sunday (13 August). NationalWorld has put together a guide on where Bloodstock is and what to expect from the weather.
But what is the lineup - and which acts clash? Here's all you need to know:
How to make your own clashfinder?
Bloodstock Open Air has its own app, which allows you to make your own personalised clashfinder for each day of the festival. The app can be downloaded from Google Play or App Store.
What are the stage times for Thursday?
Bloodstock will kick-off on Thursday with DJ sets and a silent disco. Here's the timings and what to expect:
New Blood
- 11pm - 2am - Silent Disco
Serpent's Lair (VIP)
- 5pm - 9.30pm - Welcome to Bloodstock VIP
- 9.30pm - 10.30pm - Guns 2 Roses
- 11pm - 2am - Club Serpent's Lair Opening Party (DJ Set)
- 2am - 3am - Wind Down Hour (DJ Set)
What are the stage times for Friday?
The festival will begin in proper on Friday, 10 August. The lineup will see Killswitch Engage headline the main stage and many other acts perform. Here's all you need to know:
Ronnie James Dio
- 10.45am - 11.25am - Witchsorrow
- 11.45am - 12.25pm - Wytch Hazel
- 12.45pm - 1.25pm - Hate
- 1.45pm - 2.30pm - Sacred Reich
- 2.55pm - 3.40pm - Gatecreeper
- 4.05pm - 4.50pm - Fit for an Autopsy
- 5.15pm - 6.15pm - Heaven Shall Burn
- 6.55pm - 8.10pm - In Flames
- 9.10pm - 10.20pm - Killswitch Engage
Sophie Lancaster
- 10.30am - 11am - Bloodyard
- 11.20am - 11.50am - Wolfbastard
- 12.10pm - 12.40pm - Black Coast
- 1.10pm - 1.50pm - The Enigma Division
- 2.20pm - 3pm - Zetra
- 3.40pm - 4.20pm - Pest Control
- 5pm - 5.40pm - Fury
- 6.25pm - 7.10pm - Gaerea
- 8pm - 9pm - Bossk
- 10.40pm - 12am - Candlemass
- 12am - 2am - The Blood Rave (DJ Set)
Jagermeister
- 2.30pm - 3pm - This Summit Fever
- 3.40pm - 4.10pm - Wild Heat
- 5pm - 5.30pm - Deathfiend
- 6.15pm - 6.55pm - Dunes
- 8.15pm - 9pm - Hidden Intent
New Blood
- 10.30am - 11am - Shoot To Kill
- 11.15am - 11.45am - Apathy
- 12pm - 12.30pm - Uridium
- 12.45pm - 1.15pm - Arms To Oblivion
- 1.30pm - 2pm - Lokust
- 2.15pm - 2.45pm - Voidwalker
- 3pm - 3.30pm - Devils Henchmen
- 3.45pm - 4.15pm - Torchbearer
- 4.30pm - 5pm - Square Wild
- 5.15pm - 5.45pm - Moon Reaper
- 6pm - 6.30pm - To Obey A Tyrant
- 6.45pm - 7.15pm - Headpress
- 7.30pm - 8pm - Street Soldier
- 11pm - 1am - The Massacre Metal Night (DJ Set)
Serpent's Lair (VIP)
- 10am - 12.30pm - Morning Family Movie - Labyrinth
- 11.30am - 12.30pm - Grunge Hour (DJ Set)
- 12.30pm - 1.30pm - In New Blood We Trust
- 2pm - 3pm - Lauren Jennifer - The Goth CowGirl
- 3pm - 4.30pm - Metal Comedy Movie - Wayne's World
- 4.30pm - 5.30pm - TotalRock Radio Presents The Collective (DJ Set)
- 6pm - 7pm - Dave McPherson - The Voice of InMe (Acoustic set)
- 7pm - 8.30pm - NOW! That's Not What I Call Metal (DJ Set)
- 8.30pm - 10.30pm - Embrace the Darkness (DJ Set)
- 11pm - 12am - Motorwrecked
- 12.30am - 1.30am - Serpent's Lair Sirens
- 1.30am - 3am - Club Serpent's Lair (DJ Set)
What is the stage times and lineup for Saturday?
The festival will remain in full swing at Bloodstock Open Air on 12 August. The lineup across the main stages includes:
Ronnie James Dio
- 10.45am - 11.25am - Seething Akira
- 11.45am - 12.25pm - URNE
- 12.45pm - 1.25pm - Royal Republic
- 1.45pm - 2.30pm - Employed To Serve
- 2.55pm - 3.40pm - Crowbar
- 4.05pm - 4.50pm - Knocked Loose
- 5.15pm - 6.15pm - Abbath
- 6.55pm - 8.10pm - Triptykon Performs Celyic Frost
- 9.10pm - 10.40pm - Meshuggah
Sophie Lancaster
- 10.30am - 11am - Ambrius
- 11.20am - 11.50am - Tortured Demon
- 12.10pm - 12.40pm - The Grey
- 1.10pm - 1.50pm - Tribe of Ghosts
- 2.20pm - 3pm - Casket Feeder
- 3.40pm - 4.20pm - Skin Failure
- 5pm - 5.40pm - Dakesis
- 6.25pm - 7.10pm - Gutalax
- 8pm - 9pm - Trollfest
- 10.40pm - 11.55pm - Brothers Of Metal
- 12am - 2am - The Dark Night of The Scarecrow (DJ Set)
Jagermeister
- 2.30pm - 3pm - Daybreaker
- 3,50pm - 4.20pm - Repulsive Vision
- 5.05pm - 5.35pm - Pryma
- 6.15pm - 6.55pm - Muddibrooke
- 8.15pm - 9pm - Waterlines
New Blood
- 10.30am - 11am - Skora
- 11.15am - 11.45am - Picture The Scene
- 12pm - 12.30pm - Swarms
- 12.45pm - 1.15pm - Vice
- 1.30pm - 2pm - The Dead XIII
- 2.15pm - 2.45pm - Extort
- 3pm - 3.30pm - Bloodmores
- 3.45pm - 4.15pm - DeadBlondeStars
- 4.30pm - 5pm - Broken Calling
- 7.15pm - 7.45pm - Soothsayer
- 8pm -8.30pm - Nakkeknaekker
- 8.45pm - 9.15pm - Drownd
- 11pm - 2am - Silent Disco
Serpent's Lair (VIP)
- 10am - 11.30am - Morning Family Movie - The Lego Batman Movie
- 11.30am - 12.30pm - Alt Rock Hour (DJ Set)
- 12.30pm - 1.30pm - In New Blood We Trust
- 2pm - 3pm - Krushanory LIVE - Storytime with Krusher Joule
- 3pm - 4.30pm - Metal Comedy Movie - This Is Spinal Tap
- 4.30pm 5.30pm - TotalRock Radio Presents The Collective (DJ Set)
- 6pm - 7pm - Lewis Floyd Henry (Acoustic Set)
- 7pm - 8.30pm - NOW! That's Not What I Call Metal (DJ Set)
- 8.30pm - 10.30pm -Embrace The Darkness (DJ Set)
- 11pm - 12am - 101% Pantera
- 12.30am - 1.30am - Serpent's Lair Sirens
- 1.30am - 3am - Club Serpent's Lair (DJ Set)
What is the lineup and stage times for Sunday?
The final day of Bloodstock Open Air continues to have a stacked lineup. Here's what to expect:
Ronnie James Dio
- 10.45am - 11.25am - Dead Label
- 11.45am - 12.25pm - UUHAI
- 12.45pm -1.25pm - All Hail The Yeti
- 1.45pm - 2.30pm - Tribulation
- 2.55pm - 3.40pm - Decapitated
- 4.05pm - 4.50pm - Ugly Kid Joe
- 5.15pm - 6.15pm - Sepultura
- 6.55pm - 8.10pm - KK'S Priest
- 9.10pm - 10.40pm - Megadeth
Sophie Lancaster
- 10.30am - 11am - Phoenix Lake
- 11.20am - 11.50am - Overthrone
- 12.10pm - 12.40pm - Stengah
- 1.10pm - 1.50pm - Tuskar
- 2.20pm - 3pm - Cobra The Impaler
- 3.35pm - 4.15pm - Invisions
- 4.50pm - 5.30pm - Church of the Cosmic Skull
- 6.10pm - 6.55pm - Embodiment
- 7.45pm - 9pm - Zeal & Ardor
- 10.40pm - 11.55pm - Biohazard
- 12am - 2am - BOA Closing Party w/ DJ Rich Harris
Jagermeister
- 2.30pm - 3pm - Those Once Loyal
- 3.40pm - 4.10pm - Dear Air
- 4.55pm - 5.25pm - Skies Turn Black
- 6.15pm - 6.55pm - Past The Fall
- 8.15pm - 9pm - Iron Altar
- 10.30am - 11am - Ofnus
- 11.15am - 11.45am - Elimination
- 12pm - 12.30pm - Sanguinem
- 12.45pm - 1.15pm - Beyond Your Design
- 1.30pm - 2pm - Nameless
- 2.15pm - 2.45pm - Skypilot
- 3pm - 3.30pm - Dystopian Sun
- 3.45pm - 4.15pm - Godeth
- 4.30pm - 5pm - Sentient
- 5.15pm - 5.45pm - Outergods
- 6pm - 6.30pm - Acid Age
- 6.45pm - 7.15pm - LaVein
- 7.30pm - 8pm - bHP
- 10am - 11.30am - Morning Family Movie - The Princess Bride
- 11.30am - 12.30pm - Prog Hour (DJ Set)
- 12.30pm - 1.30pm - In New Blood We Trust
- 3pm - 4.30pm - Metal Comedy Movie - Tenacious D in the Pick of Destiny
- 4.30pm - 5.30pm - TotalRock Radio Presents The Collective (DJ Set)
- 6pm - 7pm - Serpent's Lair Comedy Club
- 7pm - 8.30pm - NOW! That's Not What I Call Metal (DJ Set)
- 8.30pm - 10.30pm - Embrace The Darkness (DJ Set)
- 11pm - 12am - PopeStars
- 12.30am - 1.30am - Serpent's Lair Sirens
- 1.30am - 3am - Club Seprent's Lair Closing Party (DJ Set)