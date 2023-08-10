Bloodstock Open Air festival has confirmed the stage times for 2023

Bloodstock Open Air has confirmed its stage splits and set times for 2023.

The festival begins on Thursday (10 August) and runs until Sunday (13 August). NationalWorld has put together a guide on where Bloodstock is and what to expect from the weather.

But what is the lineup - and which acts clash? Here's all you need to know:

How to make your own clashfinder?

Bloodstock Open Air has its own app, which allows you to make your own personalised clashfinder for each day of the festival. The app can be downloaded from Google Play or App Store.

What are the stage times for Thursday?

Bloodstock will kick-off on Thursday with DJ sets and a silent disco. Here's the timings and what to expect:

New Blood

11pm - 2am - Silent Disco

Serpent's Lair (VIP)

5pm - 9.30pm - Welcome to Bloodstock VIP

9.30pm - 10.30pm - Guns 2 Roses

11pm - 2am - Club Serpent's Lair Opening Party (DJ Set)

2am - 3am - Wind Down Hour (DJ Set)

What are the stage times for Friday?

The festival will begin in proper on Friday, 10 August. The lineup will see Killswitch Engage headline the main stage and many other acts perform. Here's all you need to know:

Ronnie James Dio

10.45am - 11.25am - Witchsorrow

11.45am - 12.25pm - Wytch Hazel

12.45pm - 1.25pm - Hate

1.45pm - 2.30pm - Sacred Reich

2.55pm - 3.40pm - Gatecreeper

4.05pm - 4.50pm - Fit for an Autopsy

5.15pm - 6.15pm - Heaven Shall Burn

6.55pm - 8.10pm - In Flames

9.10pm - 10.20pm - Killswitch Engage

Sophie Lancaster

10.30am - 11am - Bloodyard

11.20am - 11.50am - Wolfbastard

12.10pm - 12.40pm - Black Coast

1.10pm - 1.50pm - The Enigma Division

2.20pm - 3pm - Zetra

3.40pm - 4.20pm - Pest Control

5pm - 5.40pm - Fury

6.25pm - 7.10pm - Gaerea

8pm - 9pm - Bossk

10.40pm - 12am - Candlemass

12am - 2am - The Blood Rave (DJ Set)

Jagermeister

2.30pm - 3pm - This Summit Fever

3.40pm - 4.10pm - Wild Heat

5pm - 5.30pm - Deathfiend

6.15pm - 6.55pm - Dunes

8.15pm - 9pm - Hidden Intent

New Blood

10.30am - 11am - Shoot To Kill

11.15am - 11.45am - Apathy

12pm - 12.30pm - Uridium

12.45pm - 1.15pm - Arms To Oblivion

1.30pm - 2pm - Lokust

2.15pm - 2.45pm - Voidwalker

3pm - 3.30pm - Devils Henchmen

3.45pm - 4.15pm - Torchbearer

4.30pm - 5pm - Square Wild

5.15pm - 5.45pm - Moon Reaper

6pm - 6.30pm - To Obey A Tyrant

6.45pm - 7.15pm - Headpress

7.30pm - 8pm - Street Soldier

11pm - 1am - The Massacre Metal Night (DJ Set)

Serpent's Lair (VIP)

10am - 12.30pm - Morning Family Movie - Labyrinth

11.30am - 12.30pm - Grunge Hour (DJ Set)

12.30pm - 1.30pm - In New Blood We Trust

2pm - 3pm - Lauren Jennifer - The Goth CowGirl

3pm - 4.30pm - Metal Comedy Movie - Wayne's World

4.30pm - 5.30pm - TotalRock Radio Presents The Collective (DJ Set)

6pm - 7pm - Dave McPherson - The Voice of InMe (Acoustic set)

7pm - 8.30pm - NOW! That's Not What I Call Metal (DJ Set)

8.30pm - 10.30pm - Embrace the Darkness (DJ Set)

11pm - 12am - Motorwrecked

12.30am - 1.30am - Serpent's Lair Sirens

1.30am - 3am - Club Serpent's Lair (DJ Set)

What is the stage times and lineup for Saturday?

The festival will remain in full swing at Bloodstock Open Air on 12 August. The lineup across the main stages includes:

Ronnie James Dio

10.45am - 11.25am - Seething Akira

11.45am - 12.25pm - URNE

12.45pm - 1.25pm - Royal Republic

1.45pm - 2.30pm - Employed To Serve

2.55pm - 3.40pm - Crowbar

4.05pm - 4.50pm - Knocked Loose

5.15pm - 6.15pm - Abbath

6.55pm - 8.10pm - Triptykon Performs Celyic Frost

9.10pm - 10.40pm - Meshuggah

Sophie Lancaster

10.30am - 11am - Ambrius

11.20am - 11.50am - Tortured Demon

12.10pm - 12.40pm - The Grey

1.10pm - 1.50pm - Tribe of Ghosts

2.20pm - 3pm - Casket Feeder

3.40pm - 4.20pm - Skin Failure

5pm - 5.40pm - Dakesis

6.25pm - 7.10pm - Gutalax

8pm - 9pm - Trollfest

10.40pm - 11.55pm - Brothers Of Metal

12am - 2am - The Dark Night of The Scarecrow (DJ Set)

Jagermeister

2.30pm - 3pm - Daybreaker

3,50pm - 4.20pm - Repulsive Vision

5.05pm - 5.35pm - Pryma

6.15pm - 6.55pm - Muddibrooke

8.15pm - 9pm - Waterlines

New Blood

10.30am - 11am - Skora

11.15am - 11.45am - Picture The Scene

12pm - 12.30pm - Swarms

12.45pm - 1.15pm - Vice

1.30pm - 2pm - The Dead XIII

2.15pm - 2.45pm - Extort

3pm - 3.30pm - Bloodmores

3.45pm - 4.15pm - DeadBlondeStars

4.30pm - 5pm - Broken Calling

7.15pm - 7.45pm - Soothsayer

8pm -8.30pm - Nakkeknaekker

8.45pm - 9.15pm - Drownd

11pm - 2am - Silent Disco

Serpent's Lair (VIP)

10am - 11.30am - Morning Family Movie - The Lego Batman Movie

11.30am - 12.30pm - Alt Rock Hour (DJ Set)

12.30pm - 1.30pm - In New Blood We Trust

2pm - 3pm - Krushanory LIVE - Storytime with Krusher Joule

3pm - 4.30pm - Metal Comedy Movie - This Is Spinal Tap

4.30pm 5.30pm - TotalRock Radio Presents The Collective (DJ Set)

6pm - 7pm - Lewis Floyd Henry (Acoustic Set)

7pm - 8.30pm - NOW! That's Not What I Call Metal (DJ Set)

8.30pm - 10.30pm -Embrace The Darkness (DJ Set)

11pm - 12am - 101% Pantera

12.30am - 1.30am - Serpent's Lair Sirens

1.30am - 3am - Club Serpent's Lair (DJ Set)

What is the lineup and stage times for Sunday?

The final day of Bloodstock Open Air continues to have a stacked lineup. Here's what to expect:

Ronnie James Dio

10.45am - 11.25am - Dead Label

11.45am - 12.25pm - UUHAI

12.45pm -1.25pm - All Hail The Yeti

1.45pm - 2.30pm - Tribulation

2.55pm - 3.40pm - Decapitated

4.05pm - 4.50pm - Ugly Kid Joe

5.15pm - 6.15pm - Sepultura

6.55pm - 8.10pm - KK'S Priest

9.10pm - 10.40pm - Megadeth

Sophie Lancaster

10.30am - 11am - Phoenix Lake

11.20am - 11.50am - Overthrone

12.10pm - 12.40pm - Stengah

1.10pm - 1.50pm - Tuskar

2.20pm - 3pm - Cobra The Impaler

3.35pm - 4.15pm - Invisions

4.50pm - 5.30pm - Church of the Cosmic Skull

6.10pm - 6.55pm - Embodiment

7.45pm - 9pm - Zeal & Ardor

10.40pm - 11.55pm - Biohazard

12am - 2am - BOA Closing Party w/ DJ Rich Harris

Jagermeister

2.30pm - 3pm - Those Once Loyal

3.40pm - 4.10pm - Dear Air

4.55pm - 5.25pm - Skies Turn Black

6.15pm - 6.55pm - Past The Fall

8.15pm - 9pm - Iron Altar

10.30am - 11am - Ofnus

11.15am - 11.45am - Elimination

12pm - 12.30pm - Sanguinem

12.45pm - 1.15pm - Beyond Your Design

1.30pm - 2pm - Nameless

2.15pm - 2.45pm - Skypilot

3pm - 3.30pm - Dystopian Sun

3.45pm - 4.15pm - Godeth

4.30pm - 5pm - Sentient

5.15pm - 5.45pm - Outergods

6pm - 6.30pm - Acid Age

6.45pm - 7.15pm - LaVein

7.30pm - 8pm - bHP