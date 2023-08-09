Bloodstock festival will run from Thursday, 10 August to Sunday, 13 August in 2023

Bloodstock Open Air promises to be another huge weekend of heavy music.

Killswitch Engange, Meshuggah and Megadeth are among the iconic names scheduled to perform in the coming days. The Derbyshire event has been running as an outdoors festival since 2006.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Estimated to have a capacity of 15,000, Bloodstock Open Air promises the best in heavy metal, hardcore and rock music. But where is the festival and what can you expect?

Here's all you need to know:

When is Bloodstock - what day does it start?

The festival runs from Thursday, 10 August and will last until Sunday, 13 August. A few acts will be performing on Thursday but the performances on the main stage won't start until Friday.

Where is Bloodstock?

The festival takes place in Catton Park, Derbyshire.

The full address is: Catton Park, Walton-On-Trent, Derbyshire.

What is the postcode?

Bloodstock festival's postcode is: DE12 8LN.

Bloodstock Open Air. Picture: Bethany Clarke/Getty Images

Can you still get tickets?

Tickets are still available via Bloodstock's SeeTicket page - including full weekend passes with camping, which start at £172 each.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Day tickets are available for Friday, Saturday and Sunday and cost £79 each.

How to get to Bloodstock?

Train

The closest station is at Tamworth. The official festival shuttle bus service will operate from Tamworth station on the festival entrance on Thursday. It will run every 20 minutes between 11am and 4pm.

It will also run from the festival entrance back to Tamworth station on Monday, 14 August.

Car

If you are travelling to Bloodstock by car, follow the signs to the festival - do not follow Sat Nav. If you are wanting to park, you need to have purchased it from the festival in advance.

Who are the headliners?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Killswitch Engage, Meshuggah and Megadeth are the three headliners who will close the nights on the Ronnie James Dio Stage in 2023. The full lineup and stage splits have been confirmed by Bloodstock.

What will the weather be like?

The Met Office has issued its latest forecast for the coming days for Coton In The Elms, Derbyshire - the closest to the Bloodstock festival site.

Thursday

For the first day of the festival, the Met Office is predicting sunny intervals changing to cloudy by lunchtime. Highs of 26C and lows of 17C.

Friday

The Met Office is forecasting cloudy changing to sunny intervals by early evening on Friday. Highs of 23C and lows of 14C are forecast.

Saturday

Advertisement

Advertisement

The weather looks set for a turn starting on Saturday. The Met Office has predicted there will be sunny intervals changing to light showers by late morning. There is a 40% chance of light showers between 10am and 10pm.

Highs of 20C and lows of 14C.

Sunday

The wet conditions will continue for the final day of the festival, according to the Met Office. The forecaster is predicting cloudy changing to light showers by lunchtime. There is a chance of rain between 1pm and 7pm.

Highs of 20C and lows of 13C.

What items are banned?

Bloodstock advises festivalgoers not the bring the following items:

Imitation firearms

Bullet Belts

Non ornamental knives

Swords or weapons

Glass Containers / Bottles

Fireworks / Thunderflashes

Candles

Generators

Gas Canisters

Professional cameras (ones with interchangeable lenses) or one that looks professional.

Video cameras

Gazebo`s

Liquid Fuel for BBQ`s

Can you take your own alcohol into the arena?

On its website, Bloodstock explained: "Food and alcohol will not be permitted into the arena unless purchased from inside the arena. Quality chilled beers, spirits and soft drinks will be readily available from the festival pub the ''Lemmy’s Bar’'. There is also the Late Night Bar in the Sophie Lancaster tent which is open until 02:00am.