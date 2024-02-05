How long is Bruno Mars' Las Vegas concert? Set length for Dolby Live at Park MGM residency

Bruno Mars has started his extended residency at Las Vegas' Dolby Live at Park MGM. The "24K Magic" singer, 38, confirmed the additional five shows in December 2023 following his sold-out Las Vegas residency earlier that year.

Mars is no stranger to the valley and has been performing residency concerts on his own and with Anderson.Paak as Silk Sonic since 2013. The Grammy-Award-winning singer is currently seven years into his latest residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM, and 2024 might be the last chance to see him in action in the city.

While this might be the final extension to the residency - which was supposed to end in August 2023 - Mars has confirmed that he's teaming up with the Bellagio Resort & Casino to open The Pinky Ring - a cocktail lounge and jazz bar coming to the strip in 2024. The joint will feature sensational cocktails, ambient lighting, and live music.

So how long is Bruno Mars' concert at Dolby Live at Park MGM in Las Vegas, and what time will the show end? Here's everything you need to know.

When are Bruno Mars' concerts in Las Vegas?

The singer is currently performing a five-night residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM in Las Vegas which will occur on February 1, 2, 5, 7 and 9.

How long is the Bruno Mars concert?

Judging by previous set lengths for his Las Vegas residency shows, fans should expect Bruno Mars' concert to last for 1 hour and 40 minutes.

What time does the Bruno Mars concert end?