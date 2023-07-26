Sir Mick Jagger has celebrated a significant age milestone just a few months after 'getting engaged' to his girlfriend.

The Rolling Stones rocker has been a famous face since the band burst onto the scene in the 1960s. NationalWorld have pulled together a gallery charting his career in pictures.

But when is the star's birthday - and what is his age? Here's all you need to know:

How old is Mick Jagger?

The legendary rock and roll figure has just turned 80. It comes a few months after he got 'engaged' to his 36-year-old girlfriend Melanie Hamrick - who he has been dating since 2014.

He tweeted: "Thanks so much for all your lovely comments and birthday wishes!" Sir Jagger also shared a picture of himself to mark the occasion.

When is Mick Jagger's birthday?

Sir Jagger turned 80 on Wednesday (26 July). He was born on that day in 1943.

How will he celebrate turning 80?

Sir Mick Jagger reportedly has big plans to celebrate turning 80 this year. He has hired out the lavish Chelsea Physic Garden in London for the occasion, the Mirror Online reports.

There will be a star-studded guest list - with 300 people said to be attending.

A source told the Mirror: “Turning 80 is a huge milestone for ­anyone and Mick wants to make sure he throws a party no one will ever ­forget. He has now hired out the whole Physic Garden and will be having his celebrations there."

The guest list is said to include his band mates from The Rolling Stones.

Where was Mick Jagger born and where did he grow up?

The Rolling Stones frontman was born on 26 July 1943 in Dartford, Kent. He comes from a middle-class family.

Sir Jagger's father Basil Fanshawe "Joe" Jagger, was a gymnast and physical education teacher. He played a roll in helping to popularise basketball in Britain.

His mother, Eva Ensley Mary, was born in Sydney but was of English descent. She was a hairdresser who was politically active in the Conservative Party in the United Kingdom.