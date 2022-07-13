Sir Tom Jones has denied collapsing before a concert on Tuesday evening (12 July), saying the concert was actually cancelled at the last minute due to a viral infection.

Due to the current conflict in Ukraine, Sir Tom's concert at the MVM Dome in Budapest took the place of the previously announced Kyic stop on his ‘Surrounded by Time ‘tour.

Sir Tom has been travelling the world for his much-anticipated tour, and he has been posting photos of his trips and gigs on Instagram on a regular basis.

The current tour includes more than 50 performances, with the artist scheduled to perform in Germany, Croatia, Italy, Luxembourg, Norway, and Belgium in the following weeks.

Here is everything you need to know.

What happened?

Following rumours he had taken ill backstage at Budapest's MVM Dome ahead of the latest European date on his ‘Surrounded By Time’ tour, the Welsh pop singer issued a statement.

Sir Tom said on Instagram that after arriving in the Hungarian capital, he experienced a "uncomfortable throat" and was diagnosed with viral laryngitis.

According to stagehand Péter Kovács, Sir Tom was forced to abandon the gig under private doctors’ orders just minutes before he was supposed to take to the stage.

Sir Tom Jones in March 2020 in London (Photo: Gareth Cattermole/Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

He apologised to fans and said he was "very sorry" the event had been cancelled at the last minute, but that it had been rescheduled for Tuesday 16 August.

His statement said: “Hello to all concerned: I travelled last night from the UK to Budapest and woke this morning with an uncomfortable throat. A specialist came to visit and diagnosed ‘viral laryngitis’.

“He strongly advised postponing this evening’s show and prescribed medication and vocal rest. I did NOT ‘collapse’ anywhere at any time, that is pure rumour.

“Hopefully the inflammation will calm soon as I am looking forward to continuing my wonderful summer tour. Unfortunately the show had to be cancelled at the last minute, and for that I am very sorry.

“However, the show in Budapest has been rescheduled and will take place on August 16. Thanks again for all your kind concern.”

According to local media, the National Ambulance Service was not summoned to the scene.

How old is Tom Jones?

Sir Tom is 82 years old.

He released his 41st studio album, ‘Surrounded By Time’, last year, becoming the oldest man to top the UK album chart.

Is he healthy?

Following physicians' orders, Sir Tom was forced to postpone a 21-date US tour in 2017 until the following year.

In 2021, Sir Tom revealed he uses inversion therapy as a means to stay healthy.

Sir Tom said he hooks his legs onto an inversion treatment frame and hangs upside down like a bat, with the method supposed to help with back problems and promote circulation.

”In 2030, I am going to be 90 years old,” Sir Tom told The Sun as he revealed: “I hang upside down, you know, on one of those frames – it’s great.

“You put your feet in the thing and you flip and you hang,” he summarised.