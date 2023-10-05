We all love a visual representation of our listening habits

It's not even the end of the year and we're already able to see an eye-catching visual representation of what we have been listening to the most on Spotify. Normally, Spotify's end-of-year 'Wrapped' playlists and charts offer users the chance to see what they've listened to most in the previous year.

But Christmas has come early as Spotify listeners are now able to see what they like to listen to the most - or their recently played - through an animated DNA chart.

Thanks to third-party site n-gen, you can now see your top artists last month, over the last six months, and from all time based on your listening habits.

The site follows a recent trend of developers coming up with unique visual methods of showing users' favourite tracks and artists from Spotify.

The n-gen website also provides users with a 'rarity score' to highlight the uniqueness of your top artists.

The rarity score and resulting DNA sequence are determined based on factors that define your taste in music the best – such as Danceability, Energy, Mood, Instrumentalness, Acousticness and Wordiness.

How to create your own DNA chart

First, you'll need to head to the n-gen website by searching it on Google or heading to ngenart.com/spotify/dna.

You'll then need to log in using your Spotify login data and this will then take you to the main page where you can customise your charts.

After logging in, you need to select ‘Create’ from the options under the hamburger icon on the top right. The DNA feature appears on the top. Click on it to create your own.

The sequence of your DNA is created based on one of the criteria below that you select:

Top Artists Last Month

Top Artists Last 6 Months

Top Artists All Time

Recently Played Tracks

Create with your Favorite Playlists

Select one of the above options to create a DNA for your music habits within a certain period and click 'Next Page'.