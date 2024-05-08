Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ignatius Jones, the Australian rock star and frontman of shock rock band Jimmy and the Boys, has passed away at the age of 66. He died at his home in the Philippines after a short illness on Tuesday (May 7 2024).

His sister, Monica Trapaga, announced his passing in a statement, remembering him as a vibrant raconteur and champion of the arts.

Jones, born in Manila in 1957, gained fame in the 1970s as the lead vocalist of Jimmy and the Boys, known for hits such as "They Won't Let My Girlfriend Talk To Me" and "I'm Not Like Everybody Else." In the mid-1980s, he joined the swing band Pardon Me Boys alongside his sister, Monica.

Jones played a pivotal role in the planning and execution of the opening and closing ceremonies for the 2000 Sydney Summer Olympic Games, while also collaborating on the opening ceremony of the Vancouver 2010 Winter Games, showcasing his ability to deliver captivating, large-scale productions on a global stage.

Creative Director Ignatius Jones speaks to the audience at the launch of Vivid Sydney, in Sydney on March 17, 2016.

From 2011 to 2015, Jones served as the Artistic Director of the Sydney Mardi Gras Parade, bringing once again his unique artistic touch to this iconic event and helping it grow in popularity. During this time Jones was also Creative Director of Vivid Sydney, a major arts and culture festival featuring immersive light installations, music, and art.

Jones was honoured with the Order of Australia by Queen Elizabeth II as part of the Australia Day Honours in 2019. The recognition was given for his outstanding contributions to the fields of entertainment and literature, and through his roles in major events like the Sydney Mardi Gras Parade, Jones championed diversity and inclusivity, promoting themes of acceptance and celebration helping enrich Australia’s cultural landscape.