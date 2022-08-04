Imagine Dragons will kick off the next leg of their huge world tour tonight.
The band have returned to the United States and Canada after playing stadiums across Europe.
It will see Imagine Dragons play shows in the likes of Los Angeles, Los Vegas and Toronto.
The band will be joined by two support acts throughout the tour.
Here is all you need to know:
What are the Mercury World tour dates?
- 5 August - Salt Lake City, Utah - Rice-Eccles Stadium
- 7 August -Albuquerque, New Mexico - Isleta Amphitheater
- 9 August - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center
- 12 August - Hershey, PA - Hersheypark Stadium
- 14 August - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live
- 16 August - Camden, NJ - Freedom Mortgage Pavillion
- 18 August - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center
- 20 August - Boston, MA - Fenway Park
- 22 August - Toronto, Canada - Rogers Centre
- 24 August - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre
- 26 August - Chicago, Il - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
- 28 August - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center
- 30 August - Atlanta, GA - Lakewood Amphitheatre
- 1 September - Woodlands, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman
- 3 September - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion
- 5 September - Commerce City, CO - DICK’S Sporting Goods Park
- 8 September - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Ampihtheatre
- 10 September - Las Vegas, NV - Allegiant Stadium
- 13 September - Chula Vista, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
- 15 September - Los Angeles, CA - Banc of California Stadium
What time does Salt Lake City concert start?
It is scheduled to begin at 6.30pm local time.
Where is the concert?
Rice-Eccles Stadium is part of the University of Utah campus in Salt Lake City.
The full address is: 451 1400 E, Salt Lake City, UT 84112, United States.
There are parking facilities in the area around the stadium.
Who are the support acts?
Rapper Macklemore and Kings Elliot will be the support acts for this leg of the Mercury World tour.
Kings Elliot will support Imagine Dragons on every date between 5 August and 15 September.
Macklemore will also be performing on all but one of the dates on the tour - he will not be performing in Dallas on 3 September.
Can you still get tickets?
Ticketmaster is showing that tickets are still available for the Imagine Dragons concert at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on 5 August.
The tickets start at $59.50 each and rise all the way to $1,154.51 for some.
What is the setlist for the tour?
Imagine Dragon’s Mercury World Tour kicked off in February of this year.
It is in support of their albums Mercury - Act 1, released in 2021, and Mercury - Act 2, released on 1 July 2022.
The tour setlist for the last North American show on 4 May in Montreal was:
- My Life
- Believer
- Polaroid / Hopeless Opus
- It’s Time
- Thunder
- Amsterdam
- Shots
- Birds
- Follow You
- Lonely
- Natural
Acoustic
- Next to Me
- I Bet My Life
- Three Little Birds (Bob Marley & The Wailers cover)
- One Day
Acoutstic ends
- Whatever It Takes
- It’s Ok
- Demons
- Enemy(with JID)
- Bones
- Radioactive
- The Fall
- Walking the Wire (“My Life” reprise)