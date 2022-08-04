Imagine Dragons’ Mercury World tour is returning to North America

Imagine Dragons will kick off the next leg of their huge world tour tonight.

The band have returned to the United States and Canada after playing stadiums across Europe.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It will see Imagine Dragons play shows in the likes of Los Angeles, Los Vegas and Toronto.

The band will be joined by two support acts throughout the tour.

Here is all you need to know:

What are the Mercury World tour dates?

5 August - Salt Lake City, Utah - Rice-Eccles Stadium

7 August -Albuquerque, New Mexico - Isleta Amphitheater

9 August - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center

12 August - Hershey, PA - Hersheypark Stadium

14 August - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live

16 August - Camden, NJ - Freedom Mortgage Pavillion

18 August - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

20 August - Boston, MA - Fenway Park

22 August - Toronto, Canada - Rogers Centre

24 August - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre

26 August - Chicago, Il - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

28 August - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center

30 August - Atlanta, GA - Lakewood Amphitheatre

1 September - Woodlands, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

3 September - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion

5 September - Commerce City, CO - DICK’S Sporting Goods Park

8 September - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Ampihtheatre

10 September - Las Vegas, NV - Allegiant Stadium

13 September - Chula Vista, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

15 September - Los Angeles, CA - Banc of California Stadium

What time does Salt Lake City concert start?

It is scheduled to begin at 6.30pm local time.

Imagine Dragons. (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images)

Where is the concert?

Rice-Eccles Stadium is part of the University of Utah campus in Salt Lake City.

The full address is: 451 1400 E, Salt Lake City, UT 84112, United States.

There are parking facilities in the area around the stadium.

Who are the support acts?

Rapper Macklemore and Kings Elliot will be the support acts for this leg of the Mercury World tour.

Kings Elliot will support Imagine Dragons on every date between 5 August and 15 September.

Macklemore will also be performing on all but one of the dates on the tour - he will not be performing in Dallas on 3 September.

Can you still get tickets?

Ticketmaster is showing that tickets are still available for the Imagine Dragons concert at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on 5 August.

The tickets start at $59.50 each and rise all the way to $1,154.51 for some.

What is the setlist for the tour?

Imagine Dragon’s Mercury World Tour kicked off in February of this year.

It is in support of their albums Mercury - Act 1, released in 2021, and Mercury - Act 2, released on 1 July 2022.

The tour setlist for the last North American show on 4 May in Montreal was:

My Life

Believer

Polaroid / Hopeless Opus

It’s Time

Thunder

Amsterdam

Shots

Birds

Follow You

Lonely

Natural

Acoustic

Next to Me

I Bet My Life

Three Little Birds (Bob Marley & The Wailers cover)

One Day

Acoutstic ends