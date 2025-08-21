Organisers behind a major UK music festival have pulled the plug just days before the gates were due to open.

Glasgow’s In The City Festival, scheduled for the August bank holiday at Glasgow Green, has been postponed after sluggish ticket sales made it impossible to go ahead.

The event was set to host James Lavelle, Jurassic 5’s Chali 2na, The Sugarhill Gang & The Furious Five, Huey Morgan, Coco Maria, Electric Eliminators and Three The Hardway.

Tickets had been priced at £34.50 for a single day and £64.50 for the full weekend.

In a statement, organisers said: “We regret to announce the postponement of In The City 2025.

“Despite our best efforts, ticket sales haven’t reached the level needed to deliver the experience our audience and artists deserve. Coupled with ongoing challenges in live events and hospitality, proceeding this year is no longer viable.

“We understand how disappointing this news is and offer our sincere apologies to everyone who planned to join us.”

Organisers added that a new date is being worked on. Current tickets will remain valid, and refunds are available through the festival’s website.