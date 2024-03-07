Nitin Sawhney during the LFF Connects: Nitin Sawhney event at the 61st BFI London Film Festival on October 7, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images for BFI)

British drum ‘n’ bass legend Nitin Sawhney, known for his Mercury Prize-nominated album “Beyond Skin” released in 1999, has praised the NHS after revealing he had to undergo emergency surgery after suffering a heart attack

The Ivor Novello Lifetime Achievement award winner and CBE discussed going under the knife for his health scare on X (formerly Twitter), having written at the start of the week “ “Can’t say what it is… but I’m about to go through something pretty major. Wish me luck.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Upon his return to social media on Wednesday (March 6 2024), Sawhney wrote “ “After much reflection, I’ve decided to explain myself regarding the post below… A few days ago, out of nowhere, I had a heart attack. Nuts.”

“I was rushed to hospital and the NHS put a stent in one of the arteries leading to my heart, after which I was kept in to await a similar operation (which I was referring to in my quoted post) on another artery. Both ops have gone well and the NHS were fantastic. I will need a third, bigger operation next month but one day at a time I reckon.”

Sawhney explained the heart attack as “a terrifying feeling. Your chest feels like someone is sitting on your chest holding a 200kg weight and your head feels like it’s spinning out of control as you struggle to remain conscious.”

British musician Nitin Sawhney poses with his medal and insignia after he was appointed a Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) by Britain's Prince Charles, Prince of Wales for services to music, at an investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace in London on May 9, 2019. (Photo by Yui Mok / POOL / AFP)

“In my case, I completely blacked out, falling onto a glass ornament from a standing position, smashing the coffee table with my face as I collapsed into a pool of blood and broken shards, penetrating both cheeks, my nose and the area just beneath my eyes. Later a plastic surgeon had to carefully remove pieces of glass from my face with tweezers after 4 injections to my face.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The health scare has now led the musician to encourage other British Asians to keep track of their health, after stating the heart attack took him by surprise given the healthy lifestyle that he leads. “The point is there has been an alarming rise in fatalities from heart disease recently.. particularly amongst British Asians.”