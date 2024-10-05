Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Jack Colwell’s debut single was ‘Don’t Cry Those Tears’ and he released his album Swandream in 2020 five years afterwards.

It is not yet known Jack Colwell’s cause of death, but an obituary in The Guardian has revealed that the singer-songwriter has passed away tragically at the age of 34. The Guardian reported that “Jack’s career was studded with highlights. He was backed by a string quartet at a sell-out album show at the Sydney Opera House; he accompanied Patrick Wolf on stage in Australia and in London; and he impressed Sarah Blasko so much when he supported her on tour that she produced his debut album.”

Jack Colwell was a champion for LGBTIQ+ rights and when asked in an interview with The Queer AV in 2016 if he thought homophobia is a thing of the pat (his single ‘No Mercy’ centred around the subject), Jack said: “I think the world is certainly in a better place for LGBTQI+ voices. There’s definitely more queer visibility in mainstream media, which is generally an indication of how marginalised voices are being treated and discussed. Unfortunately though, homophobia is still very common in society, especially outside metro areas. I am lucky to live in Sydney, and most of my interactions with people are in queer-friendly environments, but I know that this isn’t the case everywhere – especially in other places such as Iran and Jamaica where identifying as queer can be fatal.”

Many fans and former colleagues have been left devastated at the news of Jack Colwell’s passing. Jessica O’ Donoghue said on Facebook that she was “Truly heartbroken to hear the devastating news of our dearest Jack Colwell leaving this realm. His loss is a tragedy of epic proportions. The first time I met him, he called me ‘Pie Jessie and told me I sang like an angel, immediately warm, loving and engaging. Jack, it is you who is the angel and who shone so bright. You were a masterful artist and truly one of a kind. You broke my heart every time I saw you perform, you always gave it all out there and left nothing in the tank, the most generous, raw and giving of artists. RIP dearest Jack, you will be sorely missed and forever adored.”