Jeff Lynne’s ELO fans have been left concerned for one of the band’s biggest upcoming gig after they were forced to pull a show at the last minute.

The legendary rock band were forced to pull out of a show at Manchester’s Co-Op Live arena at the eleventh hour on Thursday evening (July 10). With thousands of fans gathered at the venue, fans were told at 8.15pm that the show would not be able to go ahead due to “illness”.

A post was later added to Jeff Lynne’s ELO social media channels that read: “Unfortunately due to illness tonight’s (Thursday 10th July 2025) scheduled performance of Jeff Lynne’s ELO at the Co-Op Live will not going ahead.

“Jeff is devastated he cannot perform this evening. More information will become available as soon as possible. For refunds please go to your point of purchase.”

The band, who spawn hits such as Mr Blue Sky and Don’t Bring Me Down, are currently in the middle of The Over and Out Tour, their last on UK soil, with the final show set to take place at London’s Hyde Park on Sunday, July 13.

The sold-out London gig will be part of the BST Hyde Park events, which has already seen acts such as Sabrina Carpenter, Olivia Rodrigo and Zach Bryan take to the stage. Fans are now anxiously await any update about the final gig in ELO’s tour in light of the Manchester gig being cancelled.

Has Jeff Lynne’s ELO Hyde Park gig been cancelled?

The Hyde Park BST gig is still set to go ahead at the time of writing. There has been no confirmation from organisers that the medical situation that forced the band to pull their Manchester gig has impacted the remaining tour schedule.

As a result, Jeff Lynne’s ELO are still expected to take to the Hyde Park stage on Sunday evening, with special guests The Doobie Brothers, Steve Winwood, and Dhani Harrison. They will also be joined on stage by W. H. Lung, Cats In Space, High Fade, Neckbreakers, Bobbie Dazzle, and Bec O’Malley.