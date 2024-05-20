Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Aussie garage rockers Jet celebrate 20 years since the release of their debut, “Get Born” with a series of shows in the United Kingdom in 2024.

They were considered one of the rise of up-start garage rock groups from down under when Antipoedan garage rock from The D4 and The Datsuns were ruling the airwaves. Now 20 years after the release of their debut album “Get Born,” Jet have announced a whistlestop tour of the UK to celebrate the achievement.

The album thrust the Australian group into the spotlight, with the earworm-esque “Are You Gonna Be My Girl” entering the UK singles charts and subsequently being used in a myriad of films and television commercials.

It marks the first time in six years that the group have performed in the United Kingdom, having concluded their “Get Re-Born” tour at the O2 Forum Kentish Town in July 2018, with the group spending more time touring their native Australia and North American; the band performed seven years prior to that 2018 performance.

In April, the band announced that they had begun working on a follow-up to “Shaka Rock” from 2009, which is expected to be released in 2025. In May, they released a limited edition 7" vinyl record featuring a new song called "Hurry Hurry."

Where are Jet touring as part of their 2024 UK Tour?

The Australian group have confirmed their 20th-anniversary tour will take place at the following venues on the following dates:

Where can I get tickets to see Jet tour the UK?

Presale Access

Those who have access to O2 Priority will be able to book tickets from Wednesday, May 22 2024 from 10am until May 24 2024 at 9am.

General Sales

General ticket sales to see Jet perform during the UK tour will commence from 10am on Friday May 24 2024 through Ticketmaster.

What did Jet last perform when performing in the United Kingdom?

Jet’s performance at the O2 Forum Kentish Town on July 17 2018 saw the group perform the following songs (credit: Setlist.FM)

Last Chance

She's a Genius

Get What You Need

Rollover D.J.

Walk

Look What You've Done

Come Around Again

Seventeen

Move On

Lazy Gun

Timothy

Are You Gonna Be My Girl

Put Your Money Where Your Mouth Is

Get Me Outta Here

Take It or Leave It

Black Hearts (On Fire)

Cold Hard Bitch

Encore: