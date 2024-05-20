Jet to tour the UK in 2024 to celebrate 20 years of debut album “Get Born”
They were considered one of the rise of up-start garage rock groups from down under when Antipoedan garage rock from The D4 and The Datsuns were ruling the airwaves. Now 20 years after the release of their debut album “Get Born,” Jet have announced a whistlestop tour of the UK to celebrate the achievement.
The album thrust the Australian group into the spotlight, with the earworm-esque “Are You Gonna Be My Girl” entering the UK singles charts and subsequently being used in a myriad of films and television commercials.
It marks the first time in six years that the group have performed in the United Kingdom, having concluded their “Get Re-Born” tour at the O2 Forum Kentish Town in July 2018, with the group spending more time touring their native Australia and North American; the band performed seven years prior to that 2018 performance.
In April, the band announced that they had begun working on a follow-up to “Shaka Rock” from 2009, which is expected to be released in 2025. In May, they released a limited edition 7" vinyl record featuring a new song called "Hurry Hurry."
Where are Jet touring as part of their 2024 UK Tour?
The Australian group have confirmed their 20th-anniversary tour will take place at the following venues on the following dates:
- October 6 2024: SWG3 Galvanizers, Glasgow
- October 7 2024: O2 Institute, Birmingham
- October 8 2024: O2 Ritz, Manchester
- October 10 2024: Rock City, Nottingham
- October 11 2024: Marble Factory, Bristol
- October 12 2024: O2 Forum Kentish Town, London
Where can I get tickets to see Jet tour the UK?
Presale Access
Those who have access to O2 Priority will be able to book tickets from Wednesday, May 22 2024 from 10am until May 24 2024 at 9am.
General Sales
General ticket sales to see Jet perform during the UK tour will commence from 10am on Friday May 24 2024 through Ticketmaster.
What did Jet last perform when performing in the United Kingdom?
Jet’s performance at the O2 Forum Kentish Town on July 17 2018 saw the group perform the following songs (credit: Setlist.FM)
- Last Chance
- She's a Genius
- Get What You Need
- Rollover D.J.
- Walk
- Look What You've Done
- Come Around Again
- Seventeen
- Move On
- Lazy Gun
- Timothy
- Are You Gonna Be My Girl
- Put Your Money Where Your Mouth Is
- Get Me Outta Here
- Take It or Leave It
- Black Hearts (On Fire)
- Cold Hard Bitch
Encore:
- Shine On (acoustic)
- Radio Song
- Bring It On Back
- Rip It Up
