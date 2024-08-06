Journey abruptly cancel entire UK and Ireland tour amid legal battle between members as fans demand answer
The 50th Anniversary Freedom Tour was set to kick off at Cardiff Utilita Arena on October 30 and continue through major cities including Nottingham, Glasgow, Belfast, Dublin, Manchester, Leeds, Liverpool, Birmingham, and Newcastle, culminating at London’s O2 Arena on November 17.
However, in a sudden turn of events, the band announced the cancellation, attributing it to "circumstances beyond the band's control". The band released a brief statement saying: "Due to circumstances beyond the band's control, Journey's UK and Ireland tour is unfortunately cancelled. Refunds will be made from your point of purchase."
The announcement has sparked frustration and speculation among fans, many of whom took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to express their disappointment and seek an explanation as their shows would have marked Journey’s first UK and Ireland shows in over a decade.
One fan lamented: “So the @JourneyOfficial U.K. tour has been cancelled for the now standard reason of “circumstances beyond the band’s control”… which tells us nothing and can mean anything!! Will we ever be told the real reason? Will UK ever get a chance to see @NealSchonMusic etc again?” Another said: “Absolutely gutted to learn that @JourneyOfficial UK tour has been cancelled but no reason why.”
The band has remained tight-lipped about the specific reasons behind the cancellation, with fans speculating that internal conflicts may be to blame.
Earlier this month, it was reported that keyboardist Jonathan Cain had filed a lawsuit against his bandmate, guitarist Neal Schon, over "expenses related to the tour".
According to documents obtained by Bloomberg Law, the suit, filed on July 30, alleges that Schon’s spending on accommodation and flights exceeded agreed limits and posed a "severe threat of harm to the company and to Journey’s storied history of musical greatness."
