Freya Skye is the UK’s first entry in the competition since 2005

The Junior Eurovision Song Contest is back with talented young artists taking to the stage in Yerevan, Armenia in a bid to be crowned the winner. The UK has entered its first contest since 2005, 13-year-old Freya Skye is hoping to wow the judges with her song Lose My Head.

The news comes as the UK prepares to host Eurovision 2023 in Liverpool, after finishing second in the 2022 competition in Turin. Ukraine took home the trophy, but it was decided the competition would be held in the UK due to uncertainty around safety following the war in Ukraine.

So, what is the Junior Eurovision Song Contest, who can participate and what countries are the UK up against? Here’s everything you need to know.

The Junior Eurovision Song Contest was last held in Yerevan, Armenia in 2011 (Pic: AFP via Getty Images)

When is Junior Eurovision?

The Junior Eurovision Song Contest will take place on 11 December 2022 in Armenia’s capital city, Yerevan. The 20th edition of the junior series, 16 countries have so far confirmed they will be taking part.

Advertisement

What is the age limit for Junior Eurovision?

There are strict criteria for who can apply as a Junior Eurovision contestant. Reported by EBU, all artists must be aged between 9-years-old to 14-years-old and need to submit an original song that lasts at least 3 minutes long to qualify.

Which country has won it the most?

The country which has won Junior Eurovision the most is Georgia, with three wins in 2008, 2011 and 2016. This is closely followed by five countries who have won the competition twice including Belarus, Malta, Russia, Poland and Armenia.

Advertisement

The UK has never won Junior Eurovision, but they came a close second in 2004 scoring 140 points with Corey Spedding’s song The Best is Yet to Come.

Here is the list of countries who have won Junior Eurovision:

Georgia: 2008, 2011, 2016

Belarus: 2005, 2007

Malta: 2013, 2015

Russia: 2006, 2017

Poland: 2018, 2019

Armenia: 2010, 2021

Croatia: 2003

Spain: 2004

Netherlands: 2009

Ukraine: 2012

Italy: 2014

France: 2020

Who is representing the UK?

The UK will be represented by 13-year-old Freya Skye, who will sing the song Lose My Head. The schoolgirl from Buckinghamshire developed a love of singing during lockdown. The process to select an act was led by CBBC, who announced her entry on social media.

Advertisement

Speaking to the BBC Skye said: “I couldn’t believe it when I found out. I was not expecting it at all, it still doesn’t feel real that I’m going to be representing the UK. I feel so lucky to have been given the opportunity to be a part of something so exciting. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity so I’m going to go and give it my everything and I hope to do the UK proud.”

14-year-old Freya Skye, who is set to represent United Kingdom at Junior Eurovision 2022 with her song, ‘Lose My Head’ (Photo: PA Media)

What countries are taking part in 2022 and what are their songs?

Reported by Eurovision World, these are the 16 countries taking part in Junior Eurovision this year, not all artists and songs have been confirmed.

Here is the full list of the entries for Junior Eurovision 2022:

Advertisement

Albania: Kejtlin Gjata with the song Pakez Diell

Armenia: Nare, song to be confirmed

France: Lissandro with the song Oh Maman!

Georgia: Mariam Bigvava, song to be confirmed

Ireland: Sophie Lennon

Italy: artist and song to be confirmed

Kazakhstan: David Charlin, song to be confirmed

Malta: Gaia Gambuzza with the song Diamonds in the Skies

Netherlands: Luna with the song La Festa

North Macedonia: Laura & Irwin, song to be confirmed

Poland: Laura Baczkiewicz with the song To The Moon.

Portugal: Nicolas Alvez, song to be confirmed

Serbia: Katarina Savic with the song Svet Brez Granica

Spain: Carlos Higes, song to be confirmed

Ukraine: Zlata Dziunka with the song Nezlamna

United Kingdom: Freya Skye with the song Lose my Head.

How can I watch Junior Eurovision?