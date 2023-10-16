Kanye West is rumoured to be performing in Italy with Ty Dolla $ign; where could he play?
Speculation continues to mount over reports that Kanye West is set to make his live return this month with a show alongside Ty Dolla $ign in Italy.
Is Kanye West following in the footsteps of Travis Scott and set to perform in Italy later this year? That’s what Billboard is currently reporting, with discussions allegedly taking place that Ye could be performing an album premiere with the help of Ty Dolla $ign - with West’s appearances in Italy alongside his ‘wife’ Bianca Censori only propelling those rumours further.
Those appearances during Milan Fashion Week and a more-than-memorable sighting of Ye and Censori on a boat in Venice alongside a cameo appearance at Scott’s ‘Utopia’ event held at Rome’s Circus Maximus in August, which was rescheduled after issues with Scott’s first location, the Pyramid of Giza.
The report from Billboard suggests that Ye and Ty Dolla $ign are reportedly planning a live performance to promote the album in Italy on October 27. Although the specific venue has not been confirmed, reports suggest it might take place at the RCF Arena in Reggio Emilia.
The anticipated event is expected to draw a crowd of up to 100,000 people. In a denial late on October 13 that any promoter or artist had requested any of the mandated permits from the local Reggio Emilia authorities (to hold any concert in the Campovolo venue on Friday, October 13), Reggio Emilia administrator Maria Rita Cocciufa informed reporters that a request had been filed for the venue for the date of October 20.
West and Ty Dolla $ign are currently shopping for a partner to distribute their forthcoming collaborative album, sources tell Billboard. The new set was originally scheduled for release on Friday (Oct. 13), but it was pushed back and is expected to arrive in the coming weeks, according to sources, while tickets were said to be dropping on Sunday October 15 2023 but as of writing, no outlets are currently selling nor advertising pre-relese tickets for any show regarding Kanye West.