Speculation continues to mount over reports that Kanye West is set to make his live return this month with a show alongside Ty Dolla $ign in Italy.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Those appearances during Milan Fashion Week and a more-than-memorable sighting of Ye and Censori on a boat in Venice alongside a cameo appearance at Scott’s ‘Utopia’ event held at Rome’s Circus Maximus in August, which was rescheduled after issues with Scott’s first location, the Pyramid of Giza.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The report from Billboard suggests that Ye and Ty Dolla $ign are reportedly planning a live performance to promote the album in Italy on October 27. Although the specific venue has not been confirmed, reports suggest it might take place at the RCF Arena in Reggio Emilia.

The anticipated event is expected to draw a crowd of up to 100,000 people. In a denial late on October 13 that any promoter or artist had requested any of the mandated permits from the local Reggio Emilia authorities (to hold any concert in the Campovolo venue on Friday, October 13), Reggio Emilia administrator Maria Rita Cocciufa informed reporters that a request had been filed for the venue for the date of October 20.