Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Kanye West getting a pedicure might not be the height of interest when it comes to the controversial rapper, however, his choice of attire has been more of a talking point today than his complaining during the treatment.

In a video posted to Instagram by fellow rapper Ty Dolla $ign, West was seen receiving a pedicure but then cutting it short after twice yelping in pain, proclaiming after the second time "I'm not gonna do the rest of it," after taking his foot out of the pedicure bowl and getting out of his seat. “It's my toes. It's my toes. I'm not gonna do it. It hurt,” he continued.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But it was the windbreaker that he was wearing that had some Belfast natives talking; the motif on the Canterbury top was one that belonged to St Mary's Christian Brothers, an all-boys voluntary grammar school based in the North Irish capital. One such alumnus, ex-Northern Ireland and Liverpool FC footballer Ryan McLaughlin, took to X to write “Why is Kanye West wearing a St Mary’s top?"

Curiosity getting the better of us at NationalWorld, we tried to find out how Yeezy might have managed to get his hands on the windbreaker. Given that St Mary’s Christian Brothers is part of the Congregation of Christian Brothers education network, that might offer some help.

The Congregation of Christian Brothers have schools in the United States, with eight still in operation in New York and at one stage housed 17 different schools as part of the congregation. Could a former student who was on an international exchange programme, either from the United States to North Ireland or vice verse, ditch their top to a thrift shop and Kanye, the esoteric fashion guru that he is, potentially picked it up and become a fan of the logo?