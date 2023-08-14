Karol G is on the road for the Mañana Será Bonito Tour

Karol G's support acts for her huge Mañana Será Bonito Tour in the United States have been confirmed.

The Latin Pop star is on the road across the Estados Unidos and will come to Levi's Stadium. She will be joined by a rotating cast of support acts for the stadium shows.

But which opening acts can you expect to see, if you've got tickets to any of the dates? Here's all you need to know:

Who are Karol G's supporting acts?

She will be joined by the following acts for different dates during the Mañana Será Bonito Tour in August and September. Here's the full list:

Agudelo (Agudelo888)

Young Miko

Bad Gyal

But the support acts will not appear at every show. The lineup changes depending on which concert you are attending on the tour.

Karol G's support acts for Levi's Stadium shows?

The opening acts for the next Karol G concert on Monday (14 August) in Santa Clara, in the San Francisco Bay Area, will be:

Agudelo (Agudelo888)