Karol G's Mañana Será Bonito Tour will come to Chicago for Lollapalooza

Karol G is set to bring her signature brand of Latin Pop to Lollapalooza this weekend.

The Latin Pop star is about to embark on a huge North America tour and the action kicks off with a headline set at Lollapalooza. The festival will take over Grant Park in Chicago between Thursday, 3 August and Sunday, 6 August.

But when can you expect her performance? Here's all you need to know:

When is Karol G's set at Lollapalooza?

The Latin Pop star will be one of the two headliners at the festival on Thursday (3 August). She will headline the Bud Light Stage while Billie Eilish will be the main act on the T-Mobile stage.

What time is Karol G on at Lollapalooza?

She will headline the Bud Light Stage from 8.45pm until 10pm.

Karol G. Picture: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

What could her setlist be?

Karol G has already performed at a number of festivals so far in 2023 - and will embark on her own headline tour in the coming weeks.

Setlist.fm have confirmed the songs she played at Viña del Mar Festival in Chile on 19 February. These are the tracks she performed:

GATÚBELA

Poblado Rmx

Bichota

GATO MALO

Una noche en Medellín(Cris Mj cover) (with Cris Mj)

A ella

X SI VOLVEMOS

Ocean

El makinon

El hombre que yo amo(Myriam Hernández cover)

MIENTRAS ME CURO DEL CORA

Tusa

Encore

200 copas

MAMIII

PROVENZA

Can you get tickets for Lollapalooza?

Karol G is performing on Thursday, 3 August - the first full day of the festival in Chicago. Lollapalooza has warned fans that they need to join a waitlist for tickets on Thursday.

There is a waitlist for full weekend tickets as well.

What are Karol G's tour dates?

Karol G will kick start the US leg of her Mañana Será Bonito Tour at Lollapalooza and will follow it up with a run of shows at stadiums across the nation.

It includes the following dates: