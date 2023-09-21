KAROL G Atlanta door times: what time do the stadium gates open at Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Karol G door times for her show in Atlanta have been confirmed
Latin star Karol G will bring her Mañana Será Bonito Tour to Atlanta tonight.
The TCQ and QLONA hitmaker has been on the road across North America for her first stadium tour throughout August and September. The next stop will be at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Thursday, 21 September.
Karol G is also one of the artists who feature on the soundtrack for EA Sports FC 24, it was announced. She has two more shows planned on her Mañana Será Bonito Tour.
For the show in Atlanta, she will be joined by two supporting acts - who have now been confirmed. Fans can expect a multi-hour performance with a setlist featuring 30 plus songs each night.
But what are the timings for the Mercedes-Benz Stadium? Here's all you need to know:
What are the door times for Karol G in Atlanta?
The stadium gates will open at 5.30pm at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA on Thursday evening. The timings are similar to previous shows on the Mañana Será Bonito Tour.
Fans are advised that the concert itself will start at 7pm, the venue has confirmed. Two support acts will perform before Karol G takes to the stage.