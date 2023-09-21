Karol G door times for her show in Atlanta have been confirmed

Latin star Karol G will bring her Mañana Será Bonito Tour to Atlanta tonight.

The TCQ and QLONA hitmaker has been on the road across North America for her first stadium tour throughout August and September. The next stop will be at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Thursday, 21 September.

But what are the timings for the Mercedes-Benz Stadium? Here's all you need to know:

Karol G performs at MTV Music Video Awards 2023. Picture: Mike Coppola/Getty Images for MTV

What are the door times for Karol G in Atlanta?

The stadium gates will open at 5.30pm at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA on Thursday evening. The timings are similar to previous shows on the Mañana Será Bonito Tour.