Telling news your way
Register
BREAKING
Police issue appeal to find missing man, 74, last seen 2 weeks ago
Ryanair cuts 17 winter routes from popular UK airport
Daniel Khalife pleads not guilty to charge of escaping custody
Airline cancels flights from major UK airport due to ‘high winds’
Spain’s women players to end boycott after ‘profound changes’ promised
Body found in search for missing woman, 75, in Scotland

KAROL G Atlanta door times: what time do the stadium gates open at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Karol G door times for her show in Atlanta have been confirmed

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
2 minutes ago
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Latin star Karol G will bring her Mañana Será Bonito Tour to Atlanta tonight.

The TCQ and QLONA hitmaker has been on the road across North America for her first stadium tour throughout August and September. The next stop will be at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Thursday, 21 September.

Karol G is also one of the artists who feature on the soundtrack for EA Sports FC 24, it was announced. She has two more shows planned on her Mañana Será Bonito Tour.

Most Popular

For the show in Atlanta, she will be joined by two supporting acts - who have now been confirmed. Fans can expect a multi-hour performance with a setlist featuring 30 plus songs each night.

But what are the timings for the Mercedes-Benz Stadium? Here's all you need to know:

Karol G performs at MTV Music Video Awards 2023. Picture: Mike Coppola/Getty Images for MTVKarol G performs at MTV Music Video Awards 2023. Picture: Mike Coppola/Getty Images for MTV
Karol G performs at MTV Music Video Awards 2023. Picture: Mike Coppola/Getty Images for MTV

What are the door times for Karol G in Atlanta?

The stadium gates will open at 5.30pm at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA on Thursday evening. The timings are similar to previous shows on the Mañana Será Bonito Tour.

Fans are advised that the concert itself will start at 7pm, the venue has confirmed. Two support acts will perform before Karol G takes to the stage.

Related topics:Live MusicTicketsArtists