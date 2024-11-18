Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

US superstar Katy Perry has announced that she is set to return to the UK with a brand new tour for 2025.

The ‘Woman’s World’ singer has revealed that she was cross the Atlantic to play five UK tour dates in autumn 2025. It comes after she released her seventh studio album, 143, in September.

Perry has already announced dates in Mexico, Australia and South America as part of the Lifetimes Tour, with the UK dates now added to the roster for 2025. It marks her first tour since 2018, when she toured in support of her 2017 album Witness.

US singer Katy Perry has announced huge new UK tour dates for 2025. | AFP via Getty Images

The full UK dates for the 2025 tour are:

October 10 - Glasgow OVO Hydro

October 8 - Manchester AO Arena

October 11 - Birmingham Utilita Arena

October 13 - London, The O2

Tickets for the shows will go on general sale at 10am on Friday, November 22. A fan pre-sale will take place via AEG, with tickets being sold from 10am on Thursday, November 21. To take part in the pre-sale, you can sign up via the AEG website to gain access.

Perry told The Sun newspaper that she was looking forward to returning to the UK, especially with her connection to the country. Perry began dating British actor Orlando Bloom in 2016, with the couple becoming engaged in 2019. They also welcomed their first child, Daisy Dove Bloom, in 2020.

Confirming that her daughter will be joining her on tour, Perry said: “I know our days off will be fun playgrounds and outdoor adventures. In the UK we love the parks. We already spend quite a lot of time during the summer in London so we love it so much. We have such a good feeling when we’re there. It’s so inclusive and it’s so built for families.”