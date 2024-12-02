Legendary 80s bands are set to perform at a concert taking place at Kew Gardens in London next summer.

The Human League and Alison Moyet have been added to the lineup for Kew The Music 2025. The 'Don't You Want Me' hitmakers - comprising Philip Oakey, Joanne Catherall and Susan Ann Sulley - and the 'Is This Love?' singer will play the summer music extravaganza at Kew Gardens in London on July 9 and July 12, respectively.

Alison’s headline set at the botanical gardens will mostly centre on her latest album, ‘Key’, and she is also throwing in reworked versions of ‘All Cried Out’ and ‘Love Resurrection,’ assorted deep cuts, and some tracks from her time in ‘80s synth-pop duo Yazoo – which she formed with former Depeche Mode member Vince Clarke. Alison has been celebrating her 40th year as a solo artist and her 2025 UK tour sold-out within just days, so it’s another opportunity for fans to catch the 63-year-old singer-songwriter live.

Fellow ‘80s synth-pop stars The Human League are also known for hits including ‘Together In Electric Dreams’ and ‘Love Action (I Believe In Love)’ and are known for their electrifying live shows. The UNESCO World Heritage Site will also host UB40 Featuring Ali Campbell, DJ Spoony Presents Garage Classical and Gipsy Kings featuring Nicolas Reyes.

Tickets for Alison Moyet and The Human League will go on general sale from 10am on December 6, with a pre-sale taking place the day before at the same time. For further details, head to kewthemusic.org.