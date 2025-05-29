Controversial rap trio Kneecap have been removed from the line-up of TRNSMT this summer amid concerns raise by Police Scotland over safety.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Belfast group had been scheduled to perform at the festival, which takes place in Glasgow, on July 11th. However, it was confirmed that organisers had removed Kneecap from the line-up after police expressed their concerns at having the group play the festival.

The band has since confirmed that a solo gig will take place at Glasgow’s O2 Academy on Tuesday, July 8 in lieu of their festival appearance. Kneecap said in a statement on social media: “To the thousands of people who bought tickets, flights and hotels to see us play, we are sorry … it is out of our hands.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Belfast rap trio Kneecap have been removed from the line-up for Glasgow's TRNSMT Festival after police raised concerns around safety if the band's performance went ahead. | AFP via Getty Images

“Glasgow has always been a huge city for us. We’ve played there many many times, with no issues – ever. Make of that what you will. To try to make up for it, we will be at your O2 Academy on Tuesday July 8th.”

Scottish First Minister John Swinney previously called for the rap trio to be removed from the festival line-up after footage emerged in which a member of the group allegedly said: “The only good Tory is a dead Tory. Kill your local MP.”

TRNSMT shared the news with festivalgoers over social media, saying in a post: “Due to concerns expressed by the Police about safety at the event, Kneecap will no longer perform at TRNSMT on Friday, 11 July. We thank fans for their understanding.”

Police Scotland said in a statement: “Any decision on the line up at TRNSMT is for the organisers and there was no prior consultation with Police Scotland before acts were booked. Officers have highlighted the potential reaction of such a large audience to this band would require a significant policing operation in order to support the delivery of a safe event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have also passed on information from the public around safety concerns to allow organisers to make an informed decision on the running of the festival.”

TRNSMT will return to Glasgow Green this summer. | Getty Images

It comes after Kneecap member Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh, who performs under the stage name Mo Chara, was charged with a terror offence under the name Liam O’Hanna by the Metropolitan Police. He is accused of showing support for proscribed terrorist group Hezbollah after footage from one of the band’s gigs in London last year allegedly showed him displaying a Hezbollah flag on stage. He will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, June 18.

In a statement responding to the charge, Kneecap, which is also made up of members Naoise Ó Caireallain and J. J. Ó Dochartaigh, said in a statement that Ó hAnnaidh was the victim of “political policing” and that the charge was a “carnival of distraction” from the band’s outspoken statement on the Gaza war.

Kneecap said: "14,000 babies are about to die of starvation in Gaza, with food sent by the world sitting on the other side of a wall, and once again the British establishment is focused on us."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While Kneecap have been removed from TRNSMT, Gloucestershire-based festival 2000trees has confirmed that the band will still play as planned. Festival organisers said on social media: “After loads of speculation and numerous requests from the press of late, we are happy to confirm that YES! @KNEECAPCEOL are still headlining the Thursday at 2000trees this July.”