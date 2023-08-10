Reports of the death of rapper Lil Tay has shocked fans

Speculation is growing after it was reported that rapper and social media sensation, Lil Tay has allegedly died.

The news was shared by her parents in a post on the 15- year-old’s Instagram account where she boasts over 3 million followers. However, the validity of the post has been questioned after her former manager reportedly shed doubt on the family statement.

Lil Tay was known for her Instagram videos when, at just 9- years- old, she would display stacks of cash and boast about her wealth. The rapper had not been active on social media since 2018, with TMZ reporting in 2020 that her parents were engaged in a custody battle.

So, what was Lil Tay famous for and where can you listen to her song, Money Way? Here’s everything we know so far.

What was Lil Tay famous for?

Lil Tay was famous for her trash talking Instagram videos which she made when she was just 9- years-old. The social media sensation shared images of her holding large wads of cash and pictures of her and idols, including rapper Lil Plump.

Lil Tay has reportedly died at the age of 15 - Credit: Instagram

She released her debut single Money Way in 2018 and also allegedly had friendships with well-known rappers. In one Instagram post she claimed to have a video on the way with rapper Chief Keef, she wrote: “Me and my big Bro @chieffkeeffsossa got a video on the way [...] Gang Gang.. be ready.”

Lil Tay disappeared from social media in 2018, her last post before her parent’s statement about her death was in honour of XXXTentacion, who was shot and killed in June 2018. She shared a picture of the two on FaceTime, telling fans in the caption: “X you truly changed me”.

What are the lyrics to Money Way?

Lil Tay released her debut solo single Money Way in 2018. The song made reference to the rapper’s apparent wealth and featured lyrics that mentioned her “Bentley”, wearing “Gucci” and her “Louis bag”.

According to Genius, here are the lyrics to Lil Tay’s single Money Way:

Intro

Lil Tay, ooh (Ice)

Ayy, yeah

Lil Tay, ayy, ayy

Ayy, yeah, brrr

OohChorus

Lil Tay, money way (Ooh)

Copped a Bentley coupe on Tuesday

Hundred on my wrist, f**k what you say (Yeah)

Made twenty bands in just two days (B***h)

Lil Tay, money way (Ooh)

Write these b*****s off like an essay (Yeah)

Need 10 bands? I’m like “Okay”

I be shooting off rockets, call me Hussein (Ooh)

Lil Tay, money way (What?)

Lil Tay, money way (B***h)

Lil Tay, money way (Ooh)

Lil Tay, Lil Tay, like

Lil Tay (Brr), money way (What?)

Lil Tay, money way (Yeah)

Lil Tay, money way (Ooh)

Lil Tay (Brr), Lil Tay, like

Verse

I keep a choppa on me

F**k that b***h up on my diamonds on freeze (Ooh)

In the trap, that’s where I be

I’m only nine smoking on trees (Damn)

Smokin’ on P (Ooh)

Money way, that is the key (Yeah, ayy)

Gucci on me (Gucci)

Only Tay can afford these (B***h)

Louis bag (Ooh), only buy brand new with tags

All of you rappers are wack (Brr)

All you are trash

Yeah, I be counting my stacks (B***h, Lil Tay)

Lil Tay can’t stop flexing (Ooh)

Real s**t, never messing (Ooh)

Do not learn my lesson (Yeah)

Keep a heavy weapon (Lil Tay)

Did Lil Tay release an album?

Lil Tay did not release an album, the rapper released her debut single, Money Way in 2018, with it remaining the only recorded music she has shared with fans.

Where can you listen to Lil Tay?