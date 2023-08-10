Lil Tay has reportedly died at the age of 15 - Credit: Instagram

The sudden death of social media sensation Lil Tay has left a lot of people speculating about the situation.

It was announced Lil Tay reportedly died at the age of 15 after her parents posted a statement on her official Instagram page on Wednesday (10 August).

It said that Lil Tay, whose real name is Claire Hope, along with her brother had died suddenly, although no further information has been provided.

The statement said: "It is with a heavy heart that we share the devastating news of our beloved Claire's sudden and tragic passing. We have no words to express the unbearable loss and indescribable pain.

"This outcome was entirely unexpected and has left us all in shock. Her brother's passing adds an even more unimaginable depth to our grief. During this time of immense sorrow, we kindly ask for privacy as we grieve this overwhelming loss, as the circumstances surrounding Claire and her brother's passing are still under investigation.

"Claire will forever remain in our hearts, her absence leaving an irreplaceable void that will be felt by all who knew and loved her."

However, the situation has become shrouded in mystery after her former manager reportedly shed doubt on the family statement.

According to Insider, who got in contact with Lil Tay's former manager, Harry Tsang, said that he had "been in communication with individuals who have an intimate understanding of the family's situation" but that he was still unable to "definitively confirm or dismiss" the news that Lil Tay and her brother had passed.

"Given the complexities of the current circumstances, I am at a point where I cannot definitively confirm or dismiss the legitimacy of the statement issued by the family," he said.

"This situation calls for cautious consideration and respect for the sensitivities involved. My commitment remains focused on delivering updates that are both reliable and appropriately timed."

The site also reported that the Los Angeles Police Department and county medical examiner had no information on an investigation into the death of anyone named Claire Hope.

The Vancouver Police Department also said they had no reports of her death and were not investigating the case.

Lil Tay grew up in Vancouver, British Columbia.

Furthermore, an unofficial Instagram, account termanii has said the star is not dead. It said: "TO BE CLEAR I AM NOT DEAD. I DONT HAVE ACCESS ANYMORE TO THE LIL TAY INSTAGRAM ACCOUNT.

MY SISTER AND I WERE WINNING OUR CASE. IT WAS JUST A COUPLE OF DAYS BEFORE WE GOT IT ALL BACK, ALL HER SOCIAL MEDIA AND COME OUT ABOUT THE TRUTH.

ME AND TAY ARE NOT DEAD. WE DONT GOT ACCESS TO THE ACCOUNT. OUR PARENTS WANTS US GONE OFF THE INTERNET BUT WE WILL NOT GO AWAY. THIS IS OUR NEW ACCOUNT (FOR NOW)."

However, the authenticity of this account and its claim cannot be confirmed.

Lil Tay reached stardom in 2017, when she was just nine years old, as she posted pictures of herself in luxury vehicles whilst wearing designer clothing. In 2018, she had gained 2.4m followers on Instagram and had a three-episode television documentary titled Life with Lil Tay. However, soon after she disappeared from the internet after a video leaked with a voice behind the camera feeding her lines, which people speculated to be her brother.