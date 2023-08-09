Fans have been concerned over Lil Tay's wellbeing, but an Instagram post has confirmed the rapper has reportedly died

Social media sensation and rapper Lil Tay has reportedly died at the age of 15, a post on her Instagram confirmed on Wednesday.

The statement, believed to be written by the musician's family, reads: "It is with a heavy heart that we share the devastating news of our beloved Claire's sudden and tragic passing. We have no words to express the unbearable loss and indescribable pain.

"This outcome was entirely unexpected, and has left us all in shock. Her brother's passing adds an even more unimaginable depth to our grief. During this time of immense sorrow, we kindly ask for privacy as we grieve this overwhelming loss, as the circumstances surrounding Claire and her brother's passing are still under investigation.

"Claire will forever remain in our hearts, her absence leaving an irreplaceable void that will be felt by all who knew and loved her."

Lil Tay has reportedly died at the age of 15 - Credit: Instagram

Lil Tay's wellbeing has been put in question recently after she posted a cryptic message on Instagram in April which read: "We have bad news about Tay...". It came after allegations of an abusive relationship with her father, Christopher Hope, were raised.

Posts to Tay's social media, which were believed to have been controlled by her older brother Jason, claimed she suffered abuse in 2014 whilst living with Hope before he moved to Canada with a new partner.

This led to a GoFundMe being set up to support Tay's ongoing court battles.