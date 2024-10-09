Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Lizzie Emeh is being celebrated in today’s Google Doodle - but who is the pioneering singer-songwriter?

A colourful Google Doodle has been unveiled in honour of Lizzie Emeh, a British singer-songwriter who broke boundaries with his first album ‘Loud and Proud’, which was released on this day in 2009. Born in Notting Hill, Emeh’s parents were told that she would never walk or talk, but she defied the odds at the age of four.

Emeh and her musical talent was first discovered during an open mic night in 1999, after which she join arts organisation Heart N Soul. The inclusive arts organisation worked with Emeh, who went on to tour the world, playing the likes of Glastonbury Festival.

She would go on to become the first person with a learning disability to release a UK-wide album with ‘Loud And Proud’. Emeh went on to perform to her biggest audience as millions watched her perform at the 2021 London Paralympics opening ceremony.

The award-winning artist died at the age of 44 in November 2021. A posthumous released, titled ‘Listen to Lizzie’, was released in 2023.

Google said in its Goodle Doodle information: “Emeh won multiple national awards for her contribution to music and her legacy can be explored through her albums that are written straight from the heart. She is also remembered for championing the rights of people with learning disabilities and inspiring more disabled people to enter the music industry. Thank you for sharing your stories and musical talents with the world, Lizzie Emeh!”