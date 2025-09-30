Lola Young has cancelled her tour dates after she collapsed on stage at All Things Go Festival in New York City.

Lola Young - who collapsed on stage during a concert in New York on Saturday - has cancelled her upcoming appearances. The Messy singer told fans she will be “going away for a while” following the incident.

The announcement came after the 24-year-old fell while performing at the All Things Go Festival, at the Forest Hills Stadium, in NYC. Viral video of the incident showed her swaying and falling backwards.

The next day she cancelled her Sunday slot at the same festival and on Tuesday, told fans: “I’m going away for a while. It pains me to say I have to cancel everything for the foreseeable future.

“Thank you for all the love and support. I’m so sorry to let anyone down who has bought a ticket to see me, it hurts me more than you know. Obviously you will be entitled to a full refund. I really hope you’ll give me a second chance once I’ve had some time to work on myself and come back stronger. Love you all, Lola x.”

Singer Lola Young collapsed on stage during a performance at a music festival | Getty Images

The shocking moment singer Lola collapsed was caught on camera with footage showing how the star was struggling to sing, mouthing that she feels faint, before falling backwards in front of horrified fans. The artist is believed to have suffered a medical issue while singing hit song Conceited.

Stan Blade, who shared his video on TikTok @StansToks, said he was at the gig and "everyone was shocked" to see the artist collapsing. He said: "I was at the gig with my manager. It was a great set, but in the video you can see she seemed to be mouthing that she felt faint - like she was trying to warn them. Then she just fell and collapsed.

"I’m a singer-songwriter myself, so I don’t know if it was fear and anxiety or a health problem. I know I’d be nervous performing in front of that many people. Her crew quickly crowded around her to block the view. I posted my video once I saw she was okay - it’s up on her Instagram now. Everyone was shocked."

Lola took to Instagram hours after to address the incident and wrote: "Hi, for anyone who saw my set at all things go today, I am doing okay now. Thank you for all of your support xxx"

Following Young's collapse, rapper Doechii, who followed her on the bill, led the crowd in a chant of “we love you Lola” and added: “She’s an incredibly talented artist, and she wasn’t feeling well tonight, and I’m so glad you guys were there to support her and hold her up. Let’s wish her the best, okay everybody?”

The news came as Young was revealed as a nominee in the best pop video category at the 2025 UK Music Video Awards for her One Thing single. Young recently released her third studio album, I’m Only F****** Myself, and was set to play a string of dates across England and Scotland this month, as well as shows in the US, Mexico and Canada in November and December, with tours in South America and Europe next year.

The young artist has already enjoyed three UK top 40 singles and one top 10 album, as well as picking up The Ivors rising star award earlier this year.