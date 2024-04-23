Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A guitar once owned by John Lennon, long thought to be lost before being discovered in a rural British attic, is set to fetch an incredibly high fee according to auction house Julien’s Auctions.

The 12-string Hootenanny Acoustic Guitar was used for a number of pivotal recordings during The Beatles’ 1960s era and was famously seen in The Beatles’ “Help!” film and various photographs during their 1965 recording sessions. and was also used during the “Rubber Soul” sessions on the recording of “Girl” and played by George Harrison on the rhythm track for “Norwegian Wood”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The guitar is expected to fetch a world record fee for the highest-selling Beatles guitar at Julien Auctions’ Music Icons event, held across two days at the Hard Rock Cafe, New York next month. Considered the most important Beatles guitar ever to come to market, it is expected to exceed its estimate of $600k-$800k (£485k - £647k).

The auction house revealed that “By the mid to late 60s, the famous Framus was in the possession of Gordon Waller of Peter & Gordon, who later gave the Hootenanny 12-string guitar to their road managers.”

"It was recently discovered in an attic in the rural British countryside where it had lain forgotten and unplayed for over 50 years. The homeowners found the guitar in the midst of their move and contacted Julien’s Auctions. Executive Directors and Founders, Darren Julien and Martin Nolan, travelled to the UK and immediately recognised that this was indeed the storied Help! guitar."

While on the premises, they also discovered the Framus’ original guitar case - a Maton Australian-made guitar case that can also be seen in photos taken of the Beatles in 1965 - in the trash and rescued it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Darren Julien, Co-Founder and Executive Director of Julien’s Auctions, says: "The discovery of John Lennon’s Help! guitar that was believed to be lost is considered the greatest find of a Beatles guitar since Paul McCartney’s lost 1961 Höfner bass guitar.”

The auction house has also announced highlights and collections from a range of iconic musicians, with over 1,000 rock relics to be offered at their Music Icons event, including guitars, instruments, wardrobe items, and memorabilia from AC/DC, Adam Clayton, Amy Winehouse, Joan Jett, Michael Jackson, Motley Crue, Nirvana, and many more.