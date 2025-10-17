Thousands of Luke Combs fans will be hoping to snap up gold-dust tickets for the country music star’s UK tour dates.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The singer-songwriter will be heading to Edinburgh and London next summer as part of his My Kinda Saturday Night stadium tour. He will play Murrayfield Stadium in the Scottish capital on July 25 before heading south to Wembley Stadium on Friday, July 31 and Saturday, August 1.

After fans flooded queues for the presales, the Friday night show in London was added to help more fans grab a ticket. Luke has also added an extra date at Slane Castle in Ireland due to the demand for tickets, marking the first time a music artists has played two consecutive nights at the venue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here’s how you can grab a ticket for the hottest show in town.

What time do Luke Combs tickets go on sale on Ticketmaster?

The Ticketmaster general sale for the Luke Combs shows in Edinburgh and London will begin at 10am on Friday, October 17.

However, with a huge demand for tickets expected, fans are advised to log in early and wait in the virtual waiting room. Ticketmaster users are advised that they need to be logged into their account to join the waiting room.

When the sale starts at 10am, you will be allocated a random space in the queue. Tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis and are not guaranteed to those who are queuing for tickets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ticketmaster has said that it advises that fans join the waiting room 15 minutes before general sale begins. You should keep your eyes on the waiting room page and do not refresh as it will do this automatically when you enter the queue. If you refresh once in the queue, you will likely lose your space and end up at the back of the queue.

There is also a general sale on See Tickets. This will also go live at 10am on Friday, October 17.

Country music star Luke Combs brings his My Kinda Saturday Night tour to the UK next year. | Getty Images for SiriusXM

How much are Luke Combs UK tour tickets?

According to Ticketmaster, standard tickets for Luke Combs in London are priced between £67.25 and £148 including fees. There is also a £3.45 order handling fee on top of each order. VIP and hospitality tickets will be priced in a higher bracket.

His Edinburgh show will be similarly priced from between £67.20 and £147.95 including fees, with the additional £3.45 order handling fee on top of this. Again, VIP packages for the tour date will be priced significantly higher than this.