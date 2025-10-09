Slane Castle has been added to country singer Luke Combs’ European tour list - here’s how to get tickets.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Country music superstar Luke Combs is coming to Europe - and has announced a show at the legendary Slane Castle. The songwriter, famed for hits including She Got The Best of Me, Where The Wild Things Are, and Beautiful Crazy, will top the bill in Co Meath on July 18 next year.

The show, which will also feature The Script, Ty Myers and The Castellows, is part of the North Carolinian star's My Kinda Saturday Night Tour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Combs, 35, will make history with the performance, becoming the first country music star to headline at the iconic venue, known for hosting some of the world's biggest names.

"This year has been awesome," the musician said. "We’ve gotten to play some of the most iconic festivals in the world and promote country music in ways that it normally isn’t.

"That said, while the festivals are awesome, there’s nothing like a headline show on a full tour with all of my fans. It’s hard to beat. I can’t wait for March 2026 for the My Kinda Saturday Night Tour. We’re going to eight different countries, bringing along a ton of great support, and by then will have a lot of new music to play."

Tickets start at €121.25, plus a service charge, and will go on general sale through Ticketmaster at 10am on Friday, October 17.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Where is Slane Castle - and who has played there?

Slane Castle, built in the late 18th century, is the historic seat of the Conyngham family in County Meath, north east Ireland. Though it sits in a small village, the Slane name is known around the world - particularly among music fans, as it has become an iconic venue, hosting large concerts regularly in a natural amphitheatre on the grounds capable of hosting around 80,000 revellers.

The first large shows were in 1981 - when seminal Irish rockers Thin Lizzy topped the bill - and the castle has become a bucket-list venue for big acts since, hosting landmark performances by the likes of U2, The Rolling Stones, Bon Jovi, Madonna, Bruce Springsteen, Eminem, David Bowie, Metallica, Harry Styles, the Foo Fighters and Kings of Leon, who topped the bill at a special 30th anniversary event in 2011.

The venue has been the backdrop for a number of band's live albums and videos, including U2's Go Home: Live From Slane Castle, and a 2003 live video by Red Hot Chili Peppers.