Country music legend Cody Johnson has cancelled of his shows for the rest of the year after suffering a ruptured eardrum.

The 38-year-old musician has been battling "a severe upper respiratory and sinus infection" and has undergone successful surgery on the affected ear.

As a result, he has pulled the plug on his shows on October 18 in Pittsburgh, October 24 to 25 in Birmingham, October 31 at Louisiana's Boots in the Bayou festival, November 8 in Phoenix and December 5 in Las Vegas.

A statement read: “It is with a very heavy heart I have to share the remainder of this year’s concert performances will not be able to happen. While battling a severe upper respiratory and sinus infection, I burst my eardrum. The severity of the rupture means I must undergo immediate surgery. The healing process will take many weeks, and it is not possible for me to sing during this time."

He concluded: “Without the surgery my downtime could be months. I pray for full healing so I can get well and return to doing what I love. Thank you COJO Nation for the love and support now, and always.”

In a video update to fans, he said that he was "home from surgery and it went well, as best as they could have expected.”

Last month, Cody cancelled a pair of concerts in Columbus, Ohio, after losing his voice while battling illness. He wrote at the time: "I arrived home Monday after my shows in Nebraska feeling fine. Tuesday, I felt like I was coming down with a mild cold. I took every precaution that I could: IVs, meds, even sweated in the sauna… unfortunately today I woke up without a singing voice: severe cough, burning chest and throat.”

Meanwhile, Cody - who will headline Stagecoach Festival next April - is among the most nominated artists at the upcoming CMAs on November 19, with four nods. He is in contention for Entertainer of the Year, Male Vocalist of the Year, Music Event of the Year and Music Video of the Year for his duet with Carrie Underwood, I’m Gonna Love You.